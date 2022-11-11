Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Nonprofit rehab center awarded $1 million grant
After a swimming accident, Chris Leeuw relearned how to walk, move his arms and become independent again through physical rehabilitation. Once recovered, Leeuw dedicated his life to creating his nonprofit, long-term physical rehabilitation center, NeuroHope. Located at 6002 Sunnyside Rd. in Lawrence, NeuroHope will soon expand its facility thanks to...
readthereporter.com
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
readthereporter.com
Community First Bank gives back, serve Veterans & kids in Westfield
Each year on Veterans Day, Community First Bank of Indiana closes its doors to customers, but its bankers are still hard at work. It’s an annual tradition for the bank to serve local Veterans by doing outdoor service projects and serving meals. This year, the team in Hamilton County dispersed to rake leaves and wash windows at Veterans’ homes, complete outdoor work at MacGregor Park, and serve the needs of Student Impact of Westfield.
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
WISH-TV
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital nurses take part in special training
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses and staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are going through new training to help them better serve patients with autism, the training is specifically for PICU nurses. Lighthouse Autism Center uses applied behavior analysis therapy. It’s a way to better understand the behaviors of...
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
readthereporter.com
OneZone Chamber welcomes Indianapolis Zoo at December luncheon
Join OneZone Chamber for its December luncheon with the Indianapolis Zoo. Attendees will hear from Indianapolis Zoo President & CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker. Dr. Shumaker is an evolutionary biologist who specializes in the study of behavior and cognition. He started his career at the Smithsonian National Zoo. During his 20-year tenure there, he worked as an animal keeper, curator, biologist, exhibit designer, and scientist.
readthereporter.com
Cutting Edge Countertops aims to build a brighter tomorrow
For the third year in a row, during the month of October (also Kitchen & Bath month), Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,415 donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance...
readthereporter.com
Shamrock Springs kids camp out with a good book
Westfield’s Shamrock Springs Elementary School transformed their multipurpose room to Camp Read-A-Lot, a campsite where kids could spend time in a relaxed environment and read their favorite books. Judging by the pictures, it looks like they loved it!. Photos provided by Westfield Washington Schools.
Fox 59
Indiana Wish presents “Christmas in the Kitchen”
INDIANAPOLIS – A chance to go behind the scenes of a chef’s domain and sample some unique and tasty foods – and it’s all for a good cause. On December 8th, the Hyatt will be opening the doors to its kitchen to celebrate “Christmas in the Kitchen,” benefitting Indiana Wish.
readthereporter.com
Next Mental Health First Aid training set for Nov. 15
Invest Hamilton County, in partnership with OneZone, Noblesville, and Westfield Chambers of Commerce, will hold its next quarterly Mental Health First Aid training focused on employers throughout Hamilton County. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Hamilton County Community Foundation –...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer
Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Police collect sweet treats for soldiers
A total of 963.5 pounds of candy was collected by Noblesville Police Department to be sent to soldiers in the U.S. military. Officer Ben Lugar (above right) organized the candy drive in conjunction with Saint Matthew Catholic School in Indianapolis. The candy will be put into homemade stockings and sent to active military members, along with handwritten cards from kids. This is approximately only half of all candy raised, but the Noblesville Police Department alone brought nearly half a ton of candy. Officer Lugar is shown here with K-9 Officer Luna.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs....
Noblesville veteran calls for accountability, transparency over missing benefits
A Noblesville veteran is calling for accountability and transparency after a lawsuit revealed hundreds of Hamilton County veterans are missing thousands of dollars in benefits.
readthereporter.com
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
