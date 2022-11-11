Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kirklin American Legion Honors Local Fallen Hero In Mural
Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.
readthereporter.com
Local Veterans continue their service to others
Hamilton County Harvest (HCH) Food Bank recognizes all its volunteers for the important work they do in serving people in need in their communities. For the Veterans Day holiday, HCH offers special recognition of Mike McCloughan and Larry Hopp. Click here to listen to what they have to say. Thank...
readthereporter.com
Shamrock Springs kids camp out with a good book
Westfield’s Shamrock Springs Elementary School transformed their multipurpose room to Camp Read-A-Lot, a campsite where kids could spend time in a relaxed environment and read their favorite books. Judging by the pictures, it looks like they loved it!. Photos provided by Westfield Washington Schools.
readthereporter.com
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
munciejournal.com
Feed My Sheep Celebrates 27th Anniversary, Needs Donations
MUNCIE, IN—I am one of those people who absolutely loves Muncie. I love living here, I love the people here, I love Ball State University where I graduated and I think we might have the market cornered on the “love your neighbor” thing. I love Muncie because...
readthereporter.com
Community First Bank gives back, serve Veterans & kids in Westfield
Each year on Veterans Day, Community First Bank of Indiana closes its doors to customers, but its bankers are still hard at work. It’s an annual tradition for the bank to serve local Veterans by doing outdoor service projects and serving meals. This year, the team in Hamilton County dispersed to rake leaves and wash windows at Veterans’ homes, complete outdoor work at MacGregor Park, and serve the needs of Student Impact of Westfield.
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district
Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Police collect sweet treats for soldiers
A total of 963.5 pounds of candy was collected by Noblesville Police Department to be sent to soldiers in the U.S. military. Officer Ben Lugar (above right) organized the candy drive in conjunction with Saint Matthew Catholic School in Indianapolis. The candy will be put into homemade stockings and sent to active military members, along with handwritten cards from kids. This is approximately only half of all candy raised, but the Noblesville Police Department alone brought nearly half a ton of candy. Officer Lugar is shown here with K-9 Officer Luna.
'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer
Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
WISH-TV
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital nurses take part in special training
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses and staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are going through new training to help them better serve patients with autism, the training is specifically for PICU nurses. Lighthouse Autism Center uses applied behavior analysis therapy. It’s a way to better understand the behaviors of...
wrtv.com
Merry Movie Nights events taking place in Indianapolis, Lawrence throughout December
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartland Film is hoping to bring some holiday cheer to Central Indiana with a new mini movie series. Merry Movie Nights will bring eight holiday films to the Athenaeum in Downtown Indianapolis and the Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort. Each film ticket includes free hot...
readthereporter.com
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
readthereporter.com
Scouts learn first aid from Noblesville first responder
The Noblesville Fire Department thanks Cub Scout Pack 114 for inviting Captain Anson Herrington to the pack meeting at Noble Creek Elementary. They discussed first aid and how to handle an emergency.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
readthereporter.com
Cutting Edge Countertops aims to build a brighter tomorrow
For the third year in a row, during the month of October (also Kitchen & Bath month), Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,415 donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance...
pendletontimespost.com
Christmas in Pendleton set for Saturday
PENDLETON — Christmas in Pendleton celebation will jumpstart the holiday season in town on Saturday, with many fan-favorite events from years past, including a parade and snowball toss, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. “I feel like it’s all coming along well,” organizer Niki Brown said last week....
