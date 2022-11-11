Read full article on original website
Texas men’s, women’s cross country teams finish second in NCAA Regional Championships
Texas men’s and women’s cross country teams secured automatic bids to the NCAA Championships after both finished second in the NCAA South Central Regionals on Friday in College Station. Arkansas swept the region, finishing ahead of both the men’s and women’s teams. Led by a second-place...
Texas’ offense can’t find rhythm, falls 10-17 to unbeaten TCU
Facing a fourth down with a 3-17 deficit, redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers forced a throw to a covered sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders into the end zone. The pass fell incomplete, effectively ending No. 18 Texas’ hopes of victory against No. 4 TCU. While junior defensive back...
Texas’ offense falls flat, held scoreless in first half as TCU leaves Austin victorious
Despite scoring all 10 of its points in the second half Saturday, No. 18 Texas couldn’t grasp victory, or even win the second half, against No. 4 TCU. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team has developed a propensity for struggling in the second half of games, but Saturday’s 10-17 loss to the Horned Frogs in front of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium’s second largest crowd ever featured little to cheer for throughout the entire game. The offense was completely shut out in the first half.
Texas soccer sends Texas A&M home, advances in NCAA Tournament
On a chilly Friday night in Austin, Texas, soccer fought tooth and nail in front of 1,645 supporters against storied rival Texas A&M. The Longhorns prevailed in a hard-fought match, winning 3-1 to move onto the second round. No love was lost between the two teams. Despite many of the...
