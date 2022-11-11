Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
readthereporter.com
Shamrock Springs kids camp out with a good book
Westfield’s Shamrock Springs Elementary School transformed their multipurpose room to Camp Read-A-Lot, a campsite where kids could spend time in a relaxed environment and read their favorite books. Judging by the pictures, it looks like they loved it!. Photos provided by Westfield Washington Schools.
'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
readthereporter.com
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
readthereporter.com
David L. Sharp
David L. Sharp, 82, Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born June 21, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Carmel in 1970 to raise his family. David was a family man whose life revolved around his family and grandchildren. He touched many lives and each of you was considered very special to him. David felt very blessed for everyone who was a part of his life. He is now rejoicing with his wife, and the many family and friends who are gone before him.
readthereporter.com
Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North
Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
WISH-TV
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
WISH-TV
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
readthereporter.com
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
readthereporter.com
Community First Bank gives back, serve Veterans & kids in Westfield
Each year on Veterans Day, Community First Bank of Indiana closes its doors to customers, but its bankers are still hard at work. It’s an annual tradition for the bank to serve local Veterans by doing outdoor service projects and serving meals. This year, the team in Hamilton County dispersed to rake leaves and wash windows at Veterans’ homes, complete outdoor work at MacGregor Park, and serve the needs of Student Impact of Westfield.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district
Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Ben Wollenmann commits to Anderson University
Noblesville High School senior Ben Wollenmann has committed to play lacrosse at Anderson University. (Front row, from left) Erin Wollenmann, Ben Wollenmann, and Ivan Wollenmann. (Back row) Noblesville Boys Lacrosse Head Coach Mark Milam.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
readthereporter.com
Local Veterans continue their service to others
Hamilton County Harvest (HCH) Food Bank recognizes all its volunteers for the important work they do in serving people in need in their communities. For the Veterans Day holiday, HCH offers special recognition of Mike McCloughan and Larry Hopp. Click here to listen to what they have to say. Thank...
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Impact Program leaves legacy with Carmel Parks renovations
Six reimagined parks now open for the public to enjoy. In 2019, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) received a $20 million investment from the Clay Township Impact Program (CTIP). With this investment, CCPR launched its Reimagining Parks initiative which included the renovation of six existing parks throughout Carmel and Clay Township. In fall 2022, CCPR reopened the final reimagined park for the public to enjoy.
readthereporter.com
Cutting Edge Countertops aims to build a brighter tomorrow
For the third year in a row, during the month of October (also Kitchen & Bath month), Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,415 donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Police collect sweet treats for soldiers
A total of 963.5 pounds of candy was collected by Noblesville Police Department to be sent to soldiers in the U.S. military. Officer Ben Lugar (above right) organized the candy drive in conjunction with Saint Matthew Catholic School in Indianapolis. The candy will be put into homemade stockings and sent to active military members, along with handwritten cards from kids. This is approximately only half of all candy raised, but the Noblesville Police Department alone brought nearly half a ton of candy. Officer Lugar is shown here with K-9 Officer Luna.
readthereporter.com
Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!
Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
