It's time to plan a winter road trip in Ontario because this quaint town has a holiday trail full of festive stops and sweet treats. The Stratford Christmas Trail runs from November 1 to December 20 and this year it's bigger than ever. The self-guided tour will lead you through the town to 35 unique stops and it's a great way to start your holiday shopping or you can keep the goodies for yourself.

