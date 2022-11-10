ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Ontario Town Has A Christmas Trail That Leads To Twinkly Shops & Sweet Treats

It's time to plan a winter road trip in Ontario because this quaint town has a holiday trail full of festive stops and sweet treats. The Stratford Christmas Trail runs from November 1 to December 20 and this year it's bigger than ever. The self-guided tour will lead you through the town to 35 unique stops and it's a great way to start your holiday shopping or you can keep the goodies for yourself.
This Ontario Christmas Market Is A Cute Winter Village With A Life-Sized Gingerbread House

If sugar plums are already dancing in your head then you can celebrate the holiday season at this sparkly Ontario Christmas Market. 100 Kellogg Lane in London is hosting its third annual Merry Market in a converted cereal factory. You'll be surrounded by twinkly lights and epic holiday displays as you shop from both indoor and outdoor market areas.

