lehifreepress.com
OPINION: Local football players rise to the top
It’s a good time to be a football fan in Lehi. Whether you favor the high-flying Falcons or the persistent Pioneers, you’ve had the chance to see your team excel week after week this season. With rosters full of star performers on both sides of the ball, these...
msubobcats.com
Bobcats Solid in Road Victory at BYU
Montana State used a strong defensive effort coupled with solid shooting from the perimeter to notch its first road victory of the season with a 69-60 decision over BYU on Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center, snapping the Cougars' 30-game home court win streak. Montana State (2-0) used a 9-0...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Pioneers roll into title game
The top-ranked Lehi football team looked like the returning state champion that it is on Friday (Nov. 11) as the Pioneers earned their school-record seventh shutout of the season over previously-undefeated #4 Stansbury (12-1) with a dominating 42-0 performance. They boarded 35 points in the first half with the help...
247Sports
Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in post-game presser
Utah was able to take care of business on Saturday night to not only beat Stanford but to finish the home season 6-0 after taking down the Cardinal 42-7. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say after the game. Opening Statement…. This was a great effort by...
One added bonus for Big 12-bound BYU? No more silent Saturdays in November
When BYU football parts ways with independence in 2023 and heads to the Big 12 Conference, it will also say goodbye to late-season byes
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
ksl.com
Utah native Tony Finau captures Houston Open by 4 strokes, 3rd victory in 7 starts
SALT LAKE CITY — This Tony Finau's on fire. The 33-year-old long driver from Salt Lake City is into the clubhouse with his first win of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, blitzing the field at the Cadence Bank Houston Open for his first victory in his second start. Finau...
kslsports.com
BYU Blows Double-Digit Lead, Falls To No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to San Diego State, 82-75. The Cougars were a sizable underdog in this game but had a 10-point lead in the second half. San Diego State wouldn’t go down easy as they then reeled off a 40-23 run to come away with the victory.
KSLTV
Skiers stuck in long lines before hitting the slopes
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon reported traffic delays and limited parking in the first few days of 2022 ski season. Solitude and Brighton Ski Resorts opened early after recent storms brought heavy snowfall to the mountains. Skiers said a steady line of cars led to...
KSLTV
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Bolt Ranch Store is the place for all things western
KAMAS, Utah — There’s something about the western lifestyle that speaks to people. The wide open spaces, the independent spirit, the sense of community – it’s no wonder that western […]
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Utah man finally receives customary hat for Vietnam veterans
Wally Cox was a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, but he was never able to receive his customary Stetson hat until now.
ksl.com
Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
