OPINION: Local football players rise to the top

It’s a good time to be a football fan in Lehi. Whether you favor the high-flying Falcons or the persistent Pioneers, you’ve had the chance to see your team excel week after week this season. With rosters full of star performers on both sides of the ball, these...
LEHI, UT
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Solid in Road Victory at BYU

Montana State used a strong defensive effort coupled with solid shooting from the perimeter to notch its first road victory of the season with a 69-60 decision over BYU on Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center, snapping the Cougars' 30-game home court win streak. Montana State (2-0) used a 9-0...
BOZEMAN, MT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi Pioneers roll into title game

The top-ranked Lehi football team looked like the returning state champion that it is on Friday (Nov. 11) as the Pioneers earned their school-record seventh shutout of the season over previously-undefeated #4 Stansbury (12-1) with a dominating 42-0 performance. They boarded 35 points in the first half with the help...
LEHI, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Blows Double-Digit Lead, Falls To No. 19 San Diego State

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to San Diego State, 82-75. The Cougars were a sizable underdog in this game but had a 10-point lead in the second half. San Diego State wouldn’t go down easy as they then reeled off a 40-23 run to come away with the victory.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Skiers stuck in long lines before hitting the slopes

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon reported traffic delays and limited parking in the first few days of 2022 ski season. Solitude and Brighton Ski Resorts opened early after recent storms brought heavy snowfall to the mountains. Skiers said a steady line of cars led to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying

OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele

TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

