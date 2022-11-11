Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281
Robert Whittaker will be watching UFC 281 closer than most. This weekend’s return to Madison Square Garden showcases the middleweight division as two of MMA’s very best strikers collide with the grandest prize on the line. Reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya seeks out his sixth title defense along with a little redemption against former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38
Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
UFC 281: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning TKO upset
NEW YORK — Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and seemingly on the way to a decision victory.
MMAmania.com
Fish hook?! Twitter reacts to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler bloodbath at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler looked like a guaranteed “Fight of the Night” on paper ahead of UFC 281 tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City and boy did it deliver. For 2.5 rounds, the two Lightweight contenders went to war. Back-and-forth it went, with both...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch...
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
Former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns
Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news, but Bellator, the promotion Johnson most recently fought for, announced his death with a social media post.
Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili's title-winning submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281
Zhang Weili achieved the feat of becoming strawweight champion for a second time on Saturday when she dethroned Carla Esparza of the belt in the UFC 281 headliner. After dropping the strap in April 2021, Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) climbed back to the top of the mountain with a second-round submission win over Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 6): Is Alex Pereira the scariest fighter on the UFC roster?
The wait is over as world-class strikers Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide for the undisputed UFC middleweight title later this evening (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+...
UFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang. Esparza (19-7 MMA) recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which has seen her defeat the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281’s Molly McCann reveals Conor McGregor’s ‘poetic’ advice about becoming famous
Molly McCann’s newfound popularity among mixed martial arts (MMA) fans has led her to seek advice from none other than Conor McGregor. As the biggest star in MMA history, “Notorious” has a unique view on the sport and how to handle the pressures of being famous. LIVE!...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 preview show: Will Israel Adesanya get the last laugh vs. Alex Pereira?
The history between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is well known ahead of their main event title clash at UFC 281. Will Saturday night be the moment for Adesanya that changes their history moving forward?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss the fascinating UFC middleweight title fight,...
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji: Full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results
It’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).
