About a hundred people gathered around the Tower the night of Nov. 3 to watch a video game that was projected onto the building. The School of Design and Creative Technologies’ projection, titled “Ready Tower One,” has opened doors to the fusion of digital and physical media to create an immersive experience, said Michael Baker, Arts and Entertainment Technologies department chair. This marked the first time something had been projected onto the Tower in nearly a decade.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO