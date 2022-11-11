ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas soccer sends Texas A&M home, advances in NCAA Tournament

On a chilly Friday night in Austin, Texas, soccer fought tooth and nail in front of 1,645 supporters against storied rival Texas A&M. The Longhorns prevailed in a hard-fought match, winning 3-1 to move onto the second round. No love was lost between the two teams. Despite many of the...
