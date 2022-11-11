Read full article on original website
WKU Athletics
Record-Breaking 3-Point Shooting Night Aids Tops to 127-61 Victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball broke the record for 3-point field goals in a single game for both men's basketball in E.A. Diddle Arena and the overall program on Saturday night when the Hilltoppers knocked down 19 3's in a 127-61 victory over Kentucky State. Nine different...
College Heights Herald
WKU Basketball sets program record in dominant win over Kentucky State
WKU Men’s Basketball (2-0) walloped the NCAA Division II Kentucky State University Thorobreds (0-2) 127-61 in its home opener on Saturday night in Diddle Arena. “We knew we were better than Kentucky State,” head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Our goal was to get better from this game. no matter what the score was, and our guys did that.”
College Heights Herald
Photos: WKU vs Rice Football
WKU won against Rice on Saturday, Nov. 12. WKU won 45-10.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Vanderbilt loss begs wondering if Wildcats' past success was a mirage
The last time Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt, it was 2015. Vandy bested the Wildcats, 21-17, in a game where Kentucky gave up a pair of touchdowns to uncovered Commodores receivers. The Wildcats headed into that game in a 5-year bowl drought, hoping to sneak out 6 wins and reach even a lower-tier bowl.
Quick Takeaways: Wildcats Lose Stunner in Lexington to Vanderbilt, 24-21
Kentucky football just suffered perhaps the worst loss of the Mark Stoops era, falling 24-21 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The loss snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak for Vandy, it also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Here are some rapid takeaways as everyone attempts to ...
whopam.com
HS Football Preview/Schedule
Tonight, The Hopkinsville Tigers travel to Russellville to battle The Logan Co. Cougars in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Logan Co. won the regular season contest 49 to 28 behind a strong rushing game. Senior Ryan Rayno rushed for 202 of Logan Co.’s 343 yards on the ground. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about The Cougars…
Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
wkdzradio.com
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
clarksvillenow.com
Work week weather: Strong chance of overnight rain Monday, then lows back down near 20
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have a chance of rain early this week before nightly temperatures drop back down to the low 20s. The week will start with warmer weather as the rainclouds rolls in. The chance of showers overnight Monday is 70%, according to the National Weather Service.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
Watch TVA implode cooling towers at Kentucky coal plant
As the Tennessee Valley Authority continues to clear the Paradise Fossil Plant site, three cooling towers were imploded on November 10.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
whvoradio.com
I-24 Road Work in Christian County Could Be Completed by Thanksgiving
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work on I-24 near Oak Grove and the state line should be complete in the next two weeks. Final paving work is scheduled to begin Monday and be complete by next Friday. Off ramps at Exit 89 have been closed while the construction work has been taking place. Once the paving of I-24 eastbound is completed, tie-in work at Exit 89 will be completed.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
