Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
readthereporter.com
Collective Beauty opens in Westfield
Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
readthereporter.com
Ben Lehman elected to Hamilton Heights school board
That’s what Ben Lehman said after his election win Tuesday night. “I am also extremely grateful for all the supporters who helped secure the White River Township seat on the Hamilton Heights School Board,” Lehman said. Lehman steps into the seat held by Doug Ozolins for the past...
readthereporter.com
Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!
Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer
Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district
Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
readthereporter.com
Shamrock Springs kids camp out with a good book
Westfield’s Shamrock Springs Elementary School transformed their multipurpose room to Camp Read-A-Lot, a campsite where kids could spend time in a relaxed environment and read their favorite books. Judging by the pictures, it looks like they loved it!. Photos provided by Westfield Washington Schools.
Current Publishing
Lake: Three residents to approach election board about voting machines
A candidate who was defeated in the race for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 general election says three more individuals plan to approach the Hamilton County Election Board during its meeting next week after two residents cited issues with voting on their machines. Jeannine...
wyrz.org
Town of Brownsburg and Greater Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce Launch Shop Local Brownsburg campaign
This holiday season, the Town of Brownsburg and the Greater Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce urge the community to support local businesses through a newly launched initiative, “Shop Local Brownsburg.” The event, which kicks off on November 26, Small Business Saturday, will extend through December 23. The Shop Local...
readthereporter.com
Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy
Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
readthereporter.com
Fishers PD graduates 40th Citizen’s Academy class
The Fishers Police Department last Wednesday celebrated the 40th graduating class of the Fishers Police Department Citizen’s Academy. Speakers included FPD Chief Ed Gebhart, representatives of the FPD Police Corps, and two graduating members of Class 2022-40. The FPD Cadet Honor Guard made presented the Colors and led the class in the Pledge of Allegiance. Click here to learn more about the Citizen’s Police academy.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs....
Current Publishing
Republicans point to split conservative vote in failing to sweep Carmel school board seats
Dancing and cheers erupted Nov. 8 at The Balmoral House in Fishers as election results rolled in, as it became apparent early in the night to those attending the Hamilton County Republican Party watch party that a GOP-endorsed slate of four first-time Hamilton Southeastern school board candidates swept their races to gain an instant majority.
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
readthereporter.com
Fishers One commends four HSE board candidates on winning their elections
Fishers One congratulates the HSE school board candidates who won their seats on Tuesday’s election. According to Fishers One, these four winners had convincing wins signaling that Fishers residents are looking to see a return to academic excellence in HSE Schools. “Academics over Activism” was a running theme that appeared to connect with voters.
readthereporter.com
Westfield has slow start to season, falls to Lawrence Central
Westfield dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Lawrence Central 50-37 at CSI Gymnasium. The Bears jumped in front of the Shamrocks right away, leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Westfield cut that advantage to 25-20 by halftime, but LC slowly extended its lead in the second half.
BJ’s Wholesale Club may be setting sights on Carmel location
CARMEL, Ind. – In September, BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana location in Noblesville. Now, the retailer may be setting its sights on Carmel for a second store. According to a zoning application filed with the city of Carmel last month, the proposed store would be located on Lowes Way, south of Carmel’s Lowe’s […]
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
Comments / 0