Westfield, IN

readthereporter.com

Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters

The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Collective Beauty opens in Westfield

Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Ben Lehman elected to Hamilton Heights school board

That’s what Ben Lehman said after his election win Tuesday night. “I am also extremely grateful for all the supporters who helped secure the White River Township seat on the Hamilton Heights School Board,” Lehman said. Lehman steps into the seat held by Doug Ozolins for the past...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!

Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer

Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district

Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Shamrock Springs kids camp out with a good book

Westfield’s Shamrock Springs Elementary School transformed their multipurpose room to Camp Read-A-Lot, a campsite where kids could spend time in a relaxed environment and read their favorite books. Judging by the pictures, it looks like they loved it!. Photos provided by Westfield Washington Schools.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy

Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers PD graduates 40th Citizen’s Academy class

The Fishers Police Department last Wednesday celebrated the 40th graduating class of the Fishers Police Department Citizen’s Academy. Speakers included FPD Chief Ed Gebhart, representatives of the FPD Police Corps, and two graduating members of Class 2022-40. The FPD Cadet Honor Guard made presented the Colors and led the class in the Pledge of Allegiance. Click here to learn more about the Citizen’s Police academy.
FISHERS, IN
wboi.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Fishers One commends four HSE board candidates on winning their elections

Fishers One congratulates the HSE school board candidates who won their seats on Tuesday’s election. According to Fishers One, these four winners had convincing wins signaling that Fishers residents are looking to see a return to academic excellence in HSE Schools. “Academics over Activism” was a running theme that appeared to connect with voters.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield has slow start to season, falls to Lawrence Central

Westfield dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Lawrence Central 50-37 at CSI Gymnasium. The Bears jumped in front of the Shamrocks right away, leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Westfield cut that advantage to 25-20 by halftime, but LC slowly extended its lead in the second half.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

BJ’s Wholesale Club may be setting sights on Carmel location

CARMEL, Ind. – In September, BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana location in Noblesville. Now, the retailer may be setting its sights on Carmel for a second store. According to a zoning application filed with the city of Carmel last month, the proposed store would be located on Lowes Way, south of Carmel’s Lowe’s […]
CARMEL, IN

