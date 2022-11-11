Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition
In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
Current Publishing
Lake: Three residents to approach election board about voting machines
A candidate who was defeated in the race for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 general election says three more individuals plan to approach the Hamilton County Election Board during its meeting next week after two residents cited issues with voting on their machines. Jeannine...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest at the Statehouse
This week, watch Dan Spehler's special report on what Statehouse members do for a living aside from their work as lawmakers. That'll be at 10:00 Wednesday night on FOX59 in Indianapolis, as well as on next week's edition of IN Focus. IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest …
Hogsett promises to make reelection announcement
INDIANAPOLIS — After a career spent mostly in public service, from Indiana Secretary of State to U.S. Attorney to failed congressional, senate and attorney general candidate, in 2015 Joe Hogsett apparently found a job that fit him as mayor of Indianapolis. “I’ve loved being mayor,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity.” Enjoyed it enough to […]
readthereporter.com
Ben Lehman elected to Hamilton Heights school board
That’s what Ben Lehman said after his election win Tuesday night. “I am also extremely grateful for all the supporters who helped secure the White River Township seat on the Hamilton Heights School Board,” Lehman said. Lehman steps into the seat held by Doug Ozolins for the past...
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
korncountry.com
Mary Ferdon declares candidacy for mayor of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mary Ferdon (R), who currently serves as Executive Director of Administration and Community Development for the city, said Saturday morning that she will run for mayor of Columbus. Ferdon has worked for the Lienhoop administration for the past seven years as “Director of GSD” as she calls it, or ‘Director of Get Stuff Done.’ The last three words were emblazoned on the back of t-shirts worn by Ferdon’s supporters as a campaign motto.
Current Publishing
New Carmel city council districts proposed
The Carmel City Council held a special meeting Nov. 9 to present a map with proposed new council district boundaries. State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years after a U.S. census to balance populations in each district. The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which...
State Rep. Robin Shackleford Announces She’ll Run For Mayor Of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will run for mayor of Indianapolis next year. If elected, she would be the city’s first Black and female mayor. “As I weighed my decision to run, fueled by close friends and family, some asked me why I was even considering it. I have a […]
readthereporter.com
Fishers One commends four HSE board candidates on winning their elections
Fishers One congratulates the HSE school board candidates who won their seats on Tuesday’s election. According to Fishers One, these four winners had convincing wins signaling that Fishers residents are looking to see a return to academic excellence in HSE Schools. “Academics over Activism” was a running theme that appeared to connect with voters.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Impact Program leaves legacy with Carmel Parks renovations
Six reimagined parks now open for the public to enjoy. In 2019, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) received a $20 million investment from the Clay Township Impact Program (CTIP). With this investment, CCPR launched its Reimagining Parks initiative which included the renovation of six existing parks throughout Carmel and Clay Township. In fall 2022, CCPR reopened the final reimagined park for the public to enjoy.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer
Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
readthereporter.com
Community First Bank gives back, serve Veterans & kids in Westfield
Each year on Veterans Day, Community First Bank of Indiana closes its doors to customers, but its bankers are still hard at work. It’s an annual tradition for the bank to serve local Veterans by doing outdoor service projects and serving meals. This year, the team in Hamilton County dispersed to rake leaves and wash windows at Veterans’ homes, complete outdoor work at MacGregor Park, and serve the needs of Student Impact of Westfield.
readthereporter.com
Cutting Edge Countertops aims to build a brighter tomorrow
For the third year in a row, during the month of October (also Kitchen & Bath month), Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,415 donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance...
readthereporter.com
School board shakeups
Foursome slate find success in Fishers, all three incumbents unseated from HSE board. Four times as many people voted in the general election in Hamilton County than showed up during the May primary this year. A total of 130,355 registered voters cast their ballots, most of them doing so before Tuesday. That is a 48.12 percent turnout. By way of comparison, only 30,993 voters – a dismal 11.72 percent – came to the polls for the May primary.
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
readthereporter.com
County still red, but margin is shrinking
Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district
Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
Comments / 0