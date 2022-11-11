ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Current Publishing

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hogsett promises to make reelection announcement

INDIANAPOLIS — After a career spent mostly in public service, from Indiana Secretary of State to U.S. Attorney to failed congressional, senate and attorney general candidate, in 2015 Joe Hogsett apparently found a job that fit him as mayor of Indianapolis. “I’ve loved being mayor,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity.” Enjoyed it enough to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Ben Lehman elected to Hamilton Heights school board

That’s what Ben Lehman said after his election win Tuesday night. “I am also extremely grateful for all the supporters who helped secure the White River Township seat on the Hamilton Heights School Board,” Lehman said. Lehman steps into the seat held by Doug Ozolins for the past...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Mary Ferdon declares candidacy for mayor of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mary Ferdon (R), who currently serves as Executive Director of Administration and Community Development for the city, said Saturday morning that she will run for mayor of Columbus. Ferdon has worked for the Lienhoop administration for the past seven years as “Director of GSD” as she calls it, or ‘Director of Get Stuff Done.’ The last three words were emblazoned on the back of t-shirts worn by Ferdon’s supporters as a campaign motto.
COLUMBUS, IN
Current Publishing

New Carmel city council districts proposed

The Carmel City Council held a special meeting Nov. 9 to present a map with proposed new council district boundaries. State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years after a U.S. census to balance populations in each district. The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which...
readthereporter.com

Fishers One commends four HSE board candidates on winning their elections

Fishers One congratulates the HSE school board candidates who won their seats on Tuesday’s election. According to Fishers One, these four winners had convincing wins signaling that Fishers residents are looking to see a return to academic excellence in HSE Schools. “Academics over Activism” was a running theme that appeared to connect with voters.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Clay Township Impact Program leaves legacy with Carmel Parks renovations

Six reimagined parks now open for the public to enjoy. In 2019, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) received a $20 million investment from the Clay Township Impact Program (CTIP). With this investment, CCPR launched its Reimagining Parks initiative which included the renovation of six existing parks throughout Carmel and Clay Township. In fall 2022, CCPR reopened the final reimagined park for the public to enjoy.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer

Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Community First Bank gives back, serve Veterans & kids in Westfield

Each year on Veterans Day, Community First Bank of Indiana closes its doors to customers, but its bankers are still hard at work. It’s an annual tradition for the bank to serve local Veterans by doing outdoor service projects and serving meals. This year, the team in Hamilton County dispersed to rake leaves and wash windows at Veterans’ homes, complete outdoor work at MacGregor Park, and serve the needs of Student Impact of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Cutting Edge Countertops aims to build a brighter tomorrow

For the third year in a row, during the month of October (also Kitchen & Bath month), Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,415 donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

School board shakeups

Foursome slate find success in Fishers, all three incumbents unseated from HSE board. Four times as many people voted in the general election in Hamilton County than showed up during the May primary this year. A total of 130,355 registered voters cast their ballots, most of them doing so before Tuesday. That is a 48.12 percent turnout. By way of comparison, only 30,993 voters – a dismal 11.72 percent – came to the polls for the May primary.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

County still red, but margin is shrinking

Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district

Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

