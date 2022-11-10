Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Driver involved in fatal motorcycle crash cited for negligent operation
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Newport Center man received a criminal citation for negligent operation resulting in death after he wasinvolved in a crash that left a motorcycle driver dead. Investigators said Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27 to answer to...
newportdispatch.com
Charges filed in fatal Newport Center crash
NEWPORT — Charges have been filed against a man involved in a fatal crash in Newport Center last month. Police announced today that in consultation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was issued a criminal citation through his attorney to answer the charge of negligent operation with death resulting.
mynbc5.com
Barre police investigating reports of potential child kidnapping attempts
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating after receiving two reports of possible attempted child kidnapping over the weekend. The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, when an 8-year-old boy reported being approached by a white man in his 40s who was driving a blue Ford truck in the area of Brook Street and North Seminary Street. The child said the man made a threatening statement to him, alluding to a kidnapping.
WCAX
Car crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just after midnight Saturday, South Burlington fire and police responded to a crash that left a large hole in the side of the city’s wastewater pump station. Police say it happened on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington. Video from the scene shows a red...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Groton
GROTON — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Groton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault on Pine Street at around 11:45 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that Connor Lucas, of Groton, assaulted a household member and was in...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Derby Dog Park vandalized
DERBY — Police say they are investigating a series of vandalism incidents that occurred in Derby. The incidents took place at the Derby Dog Park. Police say the vandalism happened on two separate occasions. Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to contact VSP Derby at...
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
Barre police investigate alleged threat of child abduction
A resident told police he reported the incident after seeing a social media post about it.
Newbury man arrested after firing gun inside home: police
Troy Brock is also accused of pointing the gun at someone else.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Danville
DANVILLE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Danville yesterday. The crash occurred on US Route 2 at around 4:00 p.m. The drivers were identified as a 16-year-old from Calias, and Luis Jorge, 53, of Sarasota, FL. An initial investigation revealed that the juvenile rear-ended Jorge. According to...
newportdispatch.com
Morristown police looking to identify biker
MORRISTOWN — Local police are requesting the public’s help them identify a suspect. Police say the individual was involved in an incident in Morristown last week. The incident took place on Stagecoach Road on November 5. At this time, police have not said what the man is wanted...
newportdispatch.com
Woman cited for assault in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport Center yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation between two roommates at a residence on Farrar Road at around 5:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jody Illingworth, of Newport Center, physically...
suncommunitynews.com
Mooers Forks man jailed following domestic dispute
MOOERS | A local man was jailed for allegedly violating a court order after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Nov. 12, New York State Police troopers arrested Loren M. Burgoyne, 39, for first- and second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and second-degree harassment. Authorities were called to a residence...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stalking, assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 33-year-old man will face multiple charges following an incident in Montpelier. Authorities say they were notified of an individual who was exhibiting stalking behaviors by following the victim to various locations in their vehicle and showing up at the victim’s home at around 4:00 p.m.
WCAX
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.
newportdispatch.com
Winter parking ban in Newport City to start Nov. 15
NEWPORT — Newport City’s winter parking ban will take effect next week. The ban starts at midnight on Tuesday, November 15, and runs until April 15. The ban is set from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. for all streets in Newport. The public is reminded to make the...
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
nyspnews.com
Update: Seeking public's assistance on missing female from West Chazy, NY
UPDATE: Kelsey has been located. Thank you for the assistance. On November 9, 2022, around 8:30 a.m., Troopers responded to a residence on Ashley Road, in the town of West Chazy for a missing person. The New York State Police are searching for Kelsey L. Mrozik (Maiden name Chatelle) and seeking assistance from the public.
Comments / 0