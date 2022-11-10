Read full article on original website
Barre police investigating reports of potential child kidnapping attempts
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating after receiving two reports of possible attempted child kidnapping over the weekend. The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, when an 8-year-old boy reported being approached by a white man in his 40s who was driving a blue Ford truck in the area of Brook Street and North Seminary Street. The child said the man made a threatening statement to him, alluding to a kidnapping.
2 Possible Kidnapping Attempts Under Investigation in Barre, Vt.
Police arrest man in Middlesex for theft
MIDDLESEX — A 30-year-old man from Maryland was cited following an incident in Middlesex yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a retail theft on US Route 2 at around 6:50 p.m. After receiving initial statements for a store employee, police say they located Joseph Mchugh, of Pikesville, Maryland,...
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police are investigating two reports of suspicious, possibly abduction-like activity. On Friday afternoon, police say an 8-year-old boy reported a threatening encounter with an adult man described to be in his 40s. Police say he was driving a blue Ford truck near Brook Street and North Seminary Street.
Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI
A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
Man arrested for assault in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 21-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Salisbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Morgan Road at around 2:40 a.m. Police allege that James Thorpe caused bodily injury to a household member. Thorpe was...
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Single-vehicle crash on I-91, Bradford
BRADFORD — A 21-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Bradford yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Sophia Novacek, of Lancaster, NH, was traveling south when she hit a traffic barrel in a designated work zone.
Newbury man arrested after firing gun inside home: police
Troy Brock is also accused of pointing the gun at someone else.
Sign outside Westmoreland church spray-painted with racist, homophobic markings
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A sign displaying a rainbow flag outside a church was spray-painted racist and homophobic markings, according to police. New Hampshire State Police said on Wednesday morning, a trooper responded to the Westmoreland United Church for an incident involving property damage that occurred overnight. Homophobic and racist...
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says
In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night. The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide. The shooting...
Man arrested for stalking, assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 33-year-old man will face multiple charges following an incident in Montpelier. Authorities say they were notified of an individual who was exhibiting stalking behaviors by following the victim to various locations in their vehicle and showing up at the victim’s home at around 4:00 p.m.
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial
The finding came after two psychologists evaluated Darren Pronto, 34, who is accused of killing Emily Hamman, 26, during broad daylight in downtown Bennington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
