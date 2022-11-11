Read full article on original website
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
Fox 59
IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest at the Statehouse
This week, watch Dan Spehler's special report on what Statehouse members do for a living aside from their work as lawmakers. That'll be at 10:00 Wednesday night on FOX59 in Indianapolis, as well as on next week's edition of IN Focus. IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest …
WISH-TV
Rex Early, former Indiana Republican party chair, dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rex Early, chair of the Indiana Republican party in the early 1990s, has died. He was also chair of Indiana Trump campaign in 2016, working to help then-candidate Donald Trump get elected as president. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sent this statement regarding Early’s death:. “Rex...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Sen. Braun on midterms, possible run for Governor
INDIANAPOLIS – It was a big night for Indiana Republicans in the midterm elections. At the same time, Democrats are celebrating nationally as results continue to trickle in showing the Democratic party keeping control of the U.S. Senate, with control of the House still up in the air. Lopsided...
Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
readthereporter.com
Indiana Democratic leadership thanks voters & volunteers for hard work during this election
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
readthereporter.com
DNR offers free admission to Indiana’s state parks on Black Friday
This year, get outside and enjoy Indiana’s natural spaces on Friday, Nov. 25. Admission is free at all Indiana DNR properties, and you can earn the chance to win nearly everything you need for a great picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF). The prize package is valued...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana schools receive Purple Star designation
The Indiana Department of Education has named 20 new Purple Star schools. The designation, which is valid for three years, is awarded to schools for their commitment to current and retired military service members. To earn the designation, the IDOE says schools must meet certain criteria, such as a designated...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Playoffs
Get the latest Indiana high school football scores on SBLive as the regional round of the playoffs gets underway
Fox 59
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
Indiana Wish presents “Christmas in the Kitchen”. Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. A Thanksgiving tradition returns to Broad Ripple. Midtown Holiday Home Tour. Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. Football Friday...
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
WISH-TV
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
indiana105.com
Federal Energy Assistance Program Available December 1 – March 15
Region residents on a tight budget can soften the blow of winter energy costs. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program protects qualifying Indiana consumers from being overburdened by heating bills and utility costs from December 1st through March 15th. Indiana consumers needing energy assistance can dial 2-1-1 seven days a week, 24 hours a day to be connected with local-level assistance. In addition to qualifying for assistance, the program can help to structure payment plans, energy-efficiency advice, and other financial assistance. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says consumers who qualify for the home energy assistance program also qualify for water assistance programs. To learn more, call 2-1-1 or click here.
cbs4indy.com
One more warm day before big changes arrive
One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this month
A popular discount retail chain is set to open another store location in Indiana this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will open its newest Indiana location in Bedford.
