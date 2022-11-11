ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Assistance is available for Ohioans struggling with medical debt

Medical costs are a concern for many people in Ohio, but assistance is available to help alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with health care. An estimated 1 in 10 adults in the U.S. have medical debt, including nearly 3 million who owe more than $10,000. Steven Wagner, executive...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio deer poachers convicted

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

