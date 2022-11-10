ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ resolution to full state board of education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio School Board’s executive committee approved an updated resolution declaring its opposition to the proposed federal expansion of Title IX protections to include members of the LBGTQ+ community. Committee members voted 5-2 Monday to send the resolution to the full Ohio Board of...
Seven area teams advance to football regional finals

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With three of the six rounds complete in the Ohio high school football postseason, seven Miami Valley teams are still in the running for a state championship. The matchups and locations of the 28 regional finals were confirmed Sunday by the OHSAA. As was the case...
