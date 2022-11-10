Read full article on original website
Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ resolution to full state board of education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio School Board’s executive committee approved an updated resolution declaring its opposition to the proposed federal expansion of Title IX protections to include members of the LBGTQ+ community. Committee members voted 5-2 Monday to send the resolution to the full Ohio Board of...
Law enforcement hopes Issue 1 better protects community and officers in the line of duty
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Issue 1 passed in last week's midterms. This issue, which is effective immediately, allows Ohio judges to consider concerns for public safety when setting bail. In Dayton, crime happens daily. It's almost inevitable, but with the passing of Issue 1, it may be more preventable. “I...
Seven area teams advance to football regional finals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With three of the six rounds complete in the Ohio high school football postseason, seven Miami Valley teams are still in the running for a state championship. The matchups and locations of the 28 regional finals were confirmed Sunday by the OHSAA. As was the case...
