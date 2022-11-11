Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
readthereporter.com
Shamrock Springs kids camp out with a good book
Westfield’s Shamrock Springs Elementary School transformed their multipurpose room to Camp Read-A-Lot, a campsite where kids could spend time in a relaxed environment and read their favorite books. Judging by the pictures, it looks like they loved it!. Photos provided by Westfield Washington Schools.
Current Publishing
Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show
Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
readthereporter.com
Collective Beauty opens in Westfield
Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-13, 2022
Are you the type of person that believes all the holiday fare needs to wait until after Thanksgiving? Or, are you the type of person that puts up your lights and trees the same weekend you take down your Halloween decorations?. I could really go either way in the debate,...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.
readthereporter.com
Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!
Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
readthereporter.com
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
readthereporter.com
OneZone Chamber welcomes Indianapolis Zoo at December luncheon
Join OneZone Chamber for its December luncheon with the Indianapolis Zoo. Attendees will hear from Indianapolis Zoo President & CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker. Dr. Shumaker is an evolutionary biologist who specializes in the study of behavior and cognition. He started his career at the Smithsonian National Zoo. During his 20-year tenure there, he worked as an animal keeper, curator, biologist, exhibit designer, and scientist.
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Impact Program leaves legacy with Carmel Parks renovations
Six reimagined parks now open for the public to enjoy. In 2019, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) received a $20 million investment from the Clay Township Impact Program (CTIP). With this investment, CCPR launched its Reimagining Parks initiative which included the renovation of six existing parks throughout Carmel and Clay Township. In fall 2022, CCPR reopened the final reimagined park for the public to enjoy.
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
readthereporter.com
Westfield has slow start to season, falls to Lawrence Central
Westfield dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Lawrence Central 50-37 at CSI Gymnasium. The Bears jumped in front of the Shamrocks right away, leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Westfield cut that advantage to 25-20 by halftime, but LC slowly extended its lead in the second half.
WISH-TV
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital nurses take part in special training
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses and staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are going through new training to help them better serve patients with autism, the training is specifically for PICU nurses. Lighthouse Autism Center uses applied behavior analysis therapy. It’s a way to better understand the behaviors of...
readthereporter.com
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
BJ’s Wholesale Club may be setting sights on Carmel location
CARMEL, Ind. – In September, BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana location in Noblesville. Now, the retailer may be setting its sights on Carmel for a second store. According to a zoning application filed with the city of Carmel last month, the proposed store would be located on Lowes Way, south of Carmel’s Lowe’s […]
readthereporter.com
Southeastern blows away Elkhart & Columbus East
Hamilton Southeastern overwhelmed its two opponents in home games on Saturday. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 6 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, first beat Elkhart 81-41. Four Southeastern players reached double digits in scoring: Riley Makalusky had 26 points, Lauren Stewart made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Kennedy Holman added 12 and Maya Makalusky had 10.
WISH-TV
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
Current Publishing
Nonprofit rehab center awarded $1 million grant
After a swimming accident, Chris Leeuw relearned how to walk, move his arms and become independent again through physical rehabilitation. Once recovered, Leeuw dedicated his life to creating his nonprofit, long-term physical rehabilitation center, NeuroHope. Located at 6002 Sunnyside Rd. in Lawrence, NeuroHope will soon expand its facility thanks to...
