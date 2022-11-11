ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters

The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Police collect sweet treats for soldiers

A total of 963.5 pounds of candy was collected by Noblesville Police Department to be sent to soldiers in the U.S. military. Officer Ben Lugar (above right) organized the candy drive in conjunction with Saint Matthew Catholic School in Indianapolis. The candy will be put into homemade stockings and sent to active military members, along with handwritten cards from kids. This is approximately only half of all candy raised, but the Noblesville Police Department alone brought nearly half a ton of candy. Officer Lugar is shown here with K-9 Officer Luna.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show

Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy

Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Police respond to shooting

At 8:24 a.m. Saturday, Carmel Police responded to a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered Susan Shaw, 63, deceased and John Shaw, 79, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mr. Shaw was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Brownsburg man dies in multi-car crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a Brownsburg man early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It was reported that two people were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead. Also […]
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy