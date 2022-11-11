Read full article on original website
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
Clay Township Impact Program leaves legacy with Carmel Parks renovations
Six reimagined parks now open for the public to enjoy. In 2019, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) received a $20 million investment from the Clay Township Impact Program (CTIP). With this investment, CCPR launched its Reimagining Parks initiative which included the renovation of six existing parks throughout Carmel and Clay Township. In fall 2022, CCPR reopened the final reimagined park for the public to enjoy.
Cutting Edge Countertops aims to build a brighter tomorrow
For the third year in a row, during the month of October (also Kitchen & Bath month), Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,415 donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance...
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
Local Veterans continue their service to others
Hamilton County Harvest (HCH) Food Bank recognizes all its volunteers for the important work they do in serving people in need in their communities. For the Veterans Day holiday, HCH offers special recognition of Mike McCloughan and Larry Hopp. Click here to listen to what they have to say. Thank...
OneZone Chamber welcomes Indianapolis Zoo at December luncheon
Join OneZone Chamber for its December luncheon with the Indianapolis Zoo. Attendees will hear from Indianapolis Zoo President & CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker. Dr. Shumaker is an evolutionary biologist who specializes in the study of behavior and cognition. He started his career at the Smithsonian National Zoo. During his 20-year tenure there, he worked as an animal keeper, curator, biologist, exhibit designer, and scientist.
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
Noblesville Police collect sweet treats for soldiers
A total of 963.5 pounds of candy was collected by Noblesville Police Department to be sent to soldiers in the U.S. military. Officer Ben Lugar (above right) organized the candy drive in conjunction with Saint Matthew Catholic School in Indianapolis. The candy will be put into homemade stockings and sent to active military members, along with handwritten cards from kids. This is approximately only half of all candy raised, but the Noblesville Police Department alone brought nearly half a ton of candy. Officer Lugar is shown here with K-9 Officer Luna.
Fishers PD graduates 40th Citizen’s Academy class
The Fishers Police Department last Wednesday celebrated the 40th graduating class of the Fishers Police Department Citizen’s Academy. Speakers included FPD Chief Ed Gebhart, representatives of the FPD Police Corps, and two graduating members of Class 2022-40. The FPD Cadet Honor Guard made presented the Colors and led the class in the Pledge of Allegiance. Click here to learn more about the Citizen’s Police academy.
Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district
Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
Scouts learn first aid from Noblesville first responder
The Noblesville Fire Department thanks Cub Scout Pack 114 for inviting Captain Anson Herrington to the pack meeting at Noble Creek Elementary. They discussed first aid and how to handle an emergency.
Next Mental Health First Aid training set for Nov. 15
Invest Hamilton County, in partnership with OneZone, Noblesville, and Westfield Chambers of Commerce, will hold its next quarterly Mental Health First Aid training focused on employers throughout Hamilton County. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Hamilton County Community Foundation –...
Collective Beauty opens in Westfield
Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
Fishers road construction updates, week of Nov. 14
To learn more about the State Road 37 Improvement Project and sign up to receive text updates, visit 37Thrives.com. There are daily lane restrictions currently on 141st Street, west of SR 37, between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. as Citizens Energy Group performs utility work and is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 18. Arrow boards will be in place.
Noblesville’s Ben Wollenmann commits to Anderson University
Noblesville High School senior Ben Wollenmann has committed to play lacrosse at Anderson University. (Front row, from left) Erin Wollenmann, Ben Wollenmann, and Ivan Wollenmann. (Back row) Noblesville Boys Lacrosse Head Coach Mark Milam.
Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North
Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
David L. Sharp
David L. Sharp, 82, Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born June 21, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Carmel in 1970 to raise his family. David was a family man whose life revolved around his family and grandchildren. He touched many lives and each of you was considered very special to him. David felt very blessed for everyone who was a part of his life. He is now rejoicing with his wife, and the many family and friends who are gone before him.
Southeastern blows away Elkhart & Columbus East
Hamilton Southeastern overwhelmed its two opponents in home games on Saturday. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 6 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, first beat Elkhart 81-41. Four Southeastern players reached double digits in scoring: Riley Makalusky had 26 points, Lauren Stewart made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Kennedy Holman added 12 and Maya Makalusky had 10.
Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!
Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
