Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump taunts Ron DeSantis, sharing a video claiming the Florida governor would be destroyed trying to run against him
Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social. He shared a post claiming he'd easily defeat DeSantis, writing "I AGREE." Their rivalry is heating up amid rumors they could both run for presidency in 2024. Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov....
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks DeSantis to Not Run in 2024: 'We Need Trump'
Marjorie Taylor Greene asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to not run for president in 2024, adding that Republicans need former President Donald Trump "back in the White House." The Georgia representative made the remarks on Monday evening at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, for the former president's last campaign stop...
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Trump Gives Nod To Ron DeSantis After Critics Blast Him Over Name-Calling
Several right-wingers were furious that Donald Trump came up with a mocking nickname for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis just days before the midterm elections and his own race for reelection. The harsh digs against the former president apparently got to Trump, who called out a single pitch for DeSantis...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
Ron DeSantis Ignores Trump's Claim He Sent FBI to Stop Election Loss
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to address claims made by former president Donald Trump that the governor's 2018 gubernatorial run was saved by federal agents sent by the president to stop voter fraud. Trump posted the unfounded allegations on his Truth Social account Thursday evening, adding to the latest...
In Florida Trump Avoids Repeat Of “DeSanctimonious” Jab, Encourages Votes For Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Rubio
Former President Donald Trump apparently sought to rebound from his swipe of popular Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Campaigning on Sunday in Miami with GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump glossed over his poke at DeSantis just 24 hours earlier, when he referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. As The Free...
A lawyer for Donald Trump pressured Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024: 'Stay in Florida'
Alina Habba, a lawyer for Donald Trump, warned Ron DeSantis against a 2024 bid. "DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump," Habba said, telling him to "stay in Florida." DeSantis is considered Trump's leading rival for the 2024 GOP nomination. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Donald Trump, warned Florida's Governor Ron...
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican defeated as Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, according to projections from the Associated Press and major news networks on Monday night.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by more than 30,000 votes after ballots from Pima and Maricopa counties were processed on Monday night. While election officials continue to verify and count remaining ballots, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims about the electoral process and baselessly cast doubt its legitimacy.“We can’t be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona. And, when I’m governor, I will not allow it. I just won’t,”...
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: angry Trump lashes out at Republican rival
Former president, who is still expected to announce candidacy, posts diatribe against possible White House contender and others
Donald Trump 'Hates' DeSantis, May Not Vote in FL Governor Race: Mary Trump
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and one of his toughest critics, said on Friday that her uncle "hates" fellow Republican Ron DeSantis. During her podcast The Mary Trump Show, she was asked by one of her listeners about who she thinks her uncle would vote for in Florida's gubernatorial race in this year's midterm election.
Republicans Separating From Trump Following Midterms
The red wave that wasn’t is turning red-leaning media away from the former President. "The populist movement is about ideas. It is not about any one person. If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere, period," said Laura Ingram, a host on Fox News Channel.
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Trump bashes DeSantis as an 'average' governor who is 'playing games' around his intention to run in 2024 in a series of irate posts that highlight a deepening political fracture
In his posts on Truth Social, Trump pushed the feud further, accusing DeSantis of being disloyal and referring to him again as "Ron DeSanctimonious."
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
