ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican defeated as Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, according to projections from the Associated Press and major news networks on Monday night.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by more than 30,000 votes after ballots from Pima and Maricopa counties were processed on Monday night. While election officials continue to verify and count remaining ballots, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims about the electoral process and baselessly cast doubt its legitimacy.“We can’t be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona. And, when I’m governor, I will not allow it. I just won’t,”...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Republicans Separating From Trump Following Midterms

The red wave that wasn’t is turning red-leaning media away from the former President. "The populist movement is about ideas. It is not about any one person. If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere, period," said Laura Ingram, a host on Fox News Channel.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy