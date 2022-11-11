Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville students welcome Veterans across school district
Noblesville Schools honored Veterans for their sacrifices and service with special programs, patriotic music, thank you notes, poems, class discussions, decorations and more throughout the district. Hazel Dell Elementary School conducted a Veterans Day program Friday morning. Photos provided by Noblesville Schools.
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Impact Program leaves legacy with Carmel Parks renovations
Six reimagined parks now open for the public to enjoy. In 2019, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) received a $20 million investment from the Clay Township Impact Program (CTIP). With this investment, CCPR launched its Reimagining Parks initiative which included the renovation of six existing parks throughout Carmel and Clay Township. In fall 2022, CCPR reopened the final reimagined park for the public to enjoy.
readthereporter.com
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
readthereporter.com
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
readthereporter.com
OneZone Chamber welcomes Indianapolis Zoo at December luncheon
Join OneZone Chamber for its December luncheon with the Indianapolis Zoo. Attendees will hear from Indianapolis Zoo President & CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker. Dr. Shumaker is an evolutionary biologist who specializes in the study of behavior and cognition. He started his career at the Smithsonian National Zoo. During his 20-year tenure there, he worked as an animal keeper, curator, biologist, exhibit designer, and scientist.
readthereporter.com
Community First Bank gives back, serve Veterans & kids in Westfield
Each year on Veterans Day, Community First Bank of Indiana closes its doors to customers, but its bankers are still hard at work. It’s an annual tradition for the bank to serve local Veterans by doing outdoor service projects and serving meals. This year, the team in Hamilton County dispersed to rake leaves and wash windows at Veterans’ homes, complete outdoor work at MacGregor Park, and serve the needs of Student Impact of Westfield.
readthereporter.com
Fishers PD graduates 40th Citizen’s Academy class
The Fishers Police Department last Wednesday celebrated the 40th graduating class of the Fishers Police Department Citizen’s Academy. Speakers included FPD Chief Ed Gebhart, representatives of the FPD Police Corps, and two graduating members of Class 2022-40. The FPD Cadet Honor Guard made presented the Colors and led the class in the Pledge of Allegiance. Click here to learn more about the Citizen’s Police academy.
readthereporter.com
Cutting Edge Countertops aims to build a brighter tomorrow
For the third year in a row, during the month of October (also Kitchen & Bath month), Cutting Edge Countertops ran a promotion resulting in a $14,415 donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance...
readthereporter.com
Local Veterans continue their service to others
Hamilton County Harvest (HCH) Food Bank recognizes all its volunteers for the important work they do in serving people in need in their communities. For the Veterans Day holiday, HCH offers special recognition of Mike McCloughan and Larry Hopp. Click here to listen to what they have to say. Thank...
readthereporter.com
Next Mental Health First Aid training set for Nov. 15
Invest Hamilton County, in partnership with OneZone, Noblesville, and Westfield Chambers of Commerce, will hold its next quarterly Mental Health First Aid training focused on employers throughout Hamilton County. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Hamilton County Community Foundation –...
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
readthereporter.com
Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy
Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Ben Wollenmann commits to Anderson University
Noblesville High School senior Ben Wollenmann has committed to play lacrosse at Anderson University. (Front row, from left) Erin Wollenmann, Ben Wollenmann, and Ivan Wollenmann. (Back row) Noblesville Boys Lacrosse Head Coach Mark Milam.
readthereporter.com
Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North
Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs....
readthereporter.com
Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!
Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
readthereporter.com
David L. Sharp
David L. Sharp, 82, Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born June 21, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Carmel in 1970 to raise his family. David was a family man whose life revolved around his family and grandchildren. He touched many lives and each of you was considered very special to him. David felt very blessed for everyone who was a part of his life. He is now rejoicing with his wife, and the many family and friends who are gone before him.
readthereporter.com
Scouts learn first aid from Noblesville first responder
The Noblesville Fire Department thanks Cub Scout Pack 114 for inviting Captain Anson Herrington to the pack meeting at Noble Creek Elementary. They discussed first aid and how to handle an emergency.
Comments / 0