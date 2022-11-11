ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass

NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
NEWARK, NJ
wbgo.org

New School Enrollment System Coming to Newark

A new system for school enrollment is coming to Newark. It’s called the Newark Common App and it goes live December 1. The app was developed by the New Jersey Children's Foundation and the technology firm Avela. Kyle Rosenkrans, the founder of the New Jersey Children's Foundation, explained why a new system was needed.
NEWARK, NJ
njurbannews.com

NAACP, People’s Organization for Progress demand all charges be dropped against Rodwell/Spivey family

The Newark, NJ NAACP and the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P) are joining forces in calling for the immediate dismissal of charges by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against the Rodwell/Spivey family. The arrest from last year of four family individuals by the Newark, NJ Police Department, which actually lead to one person (Mr. Justin Rodwell) being held for more than one year in the Essex County Jail, resonates with injustice & abuse of all of their civil-right entitlements altogether.
NEWARK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

24 Hours of Peace

Labor Day weekend in Newark means “24 Hours of Peace.” From Friday, September 2 at 6pm to Saturday, September 3 at 6pm, stars and superstars performed and an aura of peace, love, unity, and joy settled on the gathered crowds from around the city. Ten years ago, then Newark City Council Member Ras J. Baraka, representing the South Ward, began the tradition in that ward. When he became mayor, he continued the event citywide.
NEWARK, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Union, NJ

Union is a township in Union County, New Jersey, on the Elizabeth River and five miles northwest of Elizabeth town. The place was once the site of the Battle of Connecticut Farms and bears two nicknames, “Havana on the Hudson” and “Embroidery Capital of the United States.”
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools

JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
JACKSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?

Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

