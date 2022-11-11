Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Caught being kind: N.J. school uses special vending machine to reward students
A Norwood Public School teacher caught fourth-grader Keira Lewis picking up dropped pencils and helping her classmates with their math work. Another teacher caught second-grader Rory Neals cleaning up spilled water in the classroom. “I saw they needed help, so I helped them,” Rory said as he recalled the day...
unionnewsdaily.com
Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
wbgo.org
New School Enrollment System Coming to Newark
A new system for school enrollment is coming to Newark. It’s called the Newark Common App and it goes live December 1. The app was developed by the New Jersey Children's Foundation and the technology firm Avela. Kyle Rosenkrans, the founder of the New Jersey Children's Foundation, explained why a new system was needed.
Newark-based artists negatively impacted by the pandemic can apply for a $1,500 "mini-grant"
The goal of the new program is the help artists who were negatively impacted by the pandemic and need a little financial boost to continue their work.
njurbannews.com
NAACP, People’s Organization for Progress demand all charges be dropped against Rodwell/Spivey family
The Newark, NJ NAACP and the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P) are joining forces in calling for the immediate dismissal of charges by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against the Rodwell/Spivey family. The arrest from last year of four family individuals by the Newark, NJ Police Department, which actually lead to one person (Mr. Justin Rodwell) being held for more than one year in the Essex County Jail, resonates with injustice & abuse of all of their civil-right entitlements altogether.
thepositivecommunity.com
24 Hours of Peace
Labor Day weekend in Newark means “24 Hours of Peace.” From Friday, September 2 at 6pm to Saturday, September 3 at 6pm, stars and superstars performed and an aura of peace, love, unity, and joy settled on the gathered crowds from around the city. Ten years ago, then Newark City Council Member Ras J. Baraka, representing the South Ward, began the tradition in that ward. When he became mayor, he continued the event citywide.
Proposed Turnpike extension has cyclists and residents fuming
Bicyclists were out in force on Saturday, as Hudson County residents came together to denounce the proposed Turnpike Expansion project which not only would derail the city from a path of environmental equity, but would increase traffic volume and carbon emissions. The $4.7 billion dollar proposed project by the New...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
Police: Teenager, 2 others hurt in Paterson drive-by shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Union, NJ
Union is a township in Union County, New Jersey, on the Elizabeth River and five miles northwest of Elizabeth town. The place was once the site of the Battle of Connecticut Farms and bears two nicknames, “Havana on the Hudson” and “Embroidery Capital of the United States.”
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools
JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County had about 28.5% voter turnout on Election Day: How did your municipality do?
Overall, Hudson County had about a 28.5 percent voter turnout on Election Day, he’s a look at how all 12 municipalities fared at the polls Tuesday. Union City, who had no municipal races but saw state Senator (D-33)/Union City Mayor Brian Stack push hard to get votes out for now 8th District Congressman-Elect Rob Menendez, led the way with roughly 39 percent turnout, according to data released from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office upon request.
Huge crowd, celebrities fill Bayonne park for unveiling of Wepner statue
Nearly 400 people crowded into Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park on Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of a seven-foot tall stature of the city’s most famous citizen, boxer Chuck Wepner. A number of celebrities came out to join the tribute to Wepner, including boxing greats Larry Holmes, Iran...
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
2 people shot near barbershop in New Jersey
The shooting happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at Essex Street and Lehigh Street in Hackensack, according to police.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
‘This was my life...Now it’s ruined’: Controversy sparks over election of new CB1 district manager
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The first in-person Community Board 1 meeting since the pandemic turned controversial and heated over the selection of a new district manager to replace the late Joseph Carroll, who died in April at the age of 74 following a brief illness. Carroll was one of...
