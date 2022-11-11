FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ 2 wireless gaming headset. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the Cloud Stinger 2 wireless includes DTS ® Headphone:X ® Spatial Audio 1 for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy and up to 20 hours of battery life 2 for cable-free gaming. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005159/en/ HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset (Photo: Business Wire)

20 MINUTES AGO