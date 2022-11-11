ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Featured Listing: 20 Arcadia Place

Last week, we featured Hyde Park as our Neighborhood Spotlight, and this week, here's a hot Hyde Park home that just hit the market. Located at 20 Arcadia Place, it's perfectly nestled between Hyde Park Square and Mt. Lookout Square! This amazing home features updates and upgrades throughout with a gorgeous kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also has two luxurious full bathrooms, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, gleaming hardwood floors, finished lower level with bar, and one car garage. Perfect for entertaining!
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re getting our first look at a new business coming to Cincinnati’s East Side called Oakley Greens. See the renderings below from Queensgate-based architecture firm Elevar Design Group. The complex will be located in Oakley Station. It’s from the developer behind Covington Yard. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo

If you’ve ever taken a ride on the unofficial bike trail between Beekman Avenue and Mill Creek, just east of English Village, you’ve probably noticed the skeleton of a silo complex, soaring but not entirely out of place among the industrial parks and railyards. Built by Early & Daniel in 1925 to house grain, the silos were a fixture of the Mill Creek skyline until 1986, when the company went bankrupt. They had three different owners in less than 20 years, and when a project started by Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel Company fell through in 2002, the silos were sold to a demolition company and slated for demise in 2008. But soon, another problem cropped up—asbestos. It’s not uncommon for structures like these to contain the carcinogen, says Oliver Kroner, Cincinnati’s sustainability manager. But it also made the demolition too expensive . So, the silos have sat, partially demolished, waiting for someone to come along and finish the job. Help from the state might be on the horizon—Kroner says the city applied for demolition funds in January—but in the meantime, the silos have taken on a new (and slightly less legal) life as a destination for urban explorers brave enough to scale the bowels of the decaying 300-foot towers. For obvious reasons, we can’t endorse that kind of behavior, but if you do venture out, do us a favor: Don’t look down.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton

It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

$75 million development proposed for treasured Bond Hill site

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new development proposal could transform the former site of the Swifton Shopping Center and Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill. The site has sat idle for decades but were once part of a major shopping and entertainment district. Midpointe Crossing from Kean Ventures call for eight residential...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Carew Tower hotel faces another foreclosure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Downtown Cincinnati’s landmark 49-story Carew Tower hotel faces foreclosure just a few months after other portions of the city’s second-tallest building were sold. It’s the latest issue for the city’s second-tallest building after Great American Tower. Built in 1930 with art-deco architecture, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods ​

CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Food vendor opening downtown restaurant, moving from Oakley

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A food vendor at the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is moving into its own space, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown. Onolicious Hawaii, which opened with the Oakley food hall in summer 2021, is moving into its own restaurant space at 1005 Walnut St. in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s (3CDC) Court Street Plaza. The goal is to open by summer 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
NEWPORT, KY
wvxu.org

EPA grant will pay Cincinnati residents to measure pollution

Neighborhoods along Beekman Street in Cincinnati — and a number of other communities — have experienced decades of air pollution from nearby highways and industry. But a new grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley will pay residents in those places to measure that pollution in an effort to find solutions.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation

One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
fox32chicago.com

How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?

TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
TAMPA, FL

