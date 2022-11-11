Read full article on original website
Featured Listing: 20 Arcadia Place
Last week, we featured Hyde Park as our Neighborhood Spotlight, and this week, here's a hot Hyde Park home that just hit the market. Located at 20 Arcadia Place, it's perfectly nestled between Hyde Park Square and Mt. Lookout Square! This amazing home features updates and upgrades throughout with a gorgeous kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also has two luxurious full bathrooms, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, gleaming hardwood floors, finished lower level with bar, and one car garage. Perfect for entertaining!
Fox 19
FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re getting our first look at a new business coming to Cincinnati’s East Side called Oakley Greens. See the renderings below from Queensgate-based architecture firm Elevar Design Group. The complex will be located in Oakley Station. It’s from the developer behind Covington Yard. The...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo
If you’ve ever taken a ride on the unofficial bike trail between Beekman Avenue and Mill Creek, just east of English Village, you’ve probably noticed the skeleton of a silo complex, soaring but not entirely out of place among the industrial parks and railyards. Built by Early & Daniel in 1925 to house grain, the silos were a fixture of the Mill Creek skyline until 1986, when the company went bankrupt. They had three different owners in less than 20 years, and when a project started by Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel Company fell through in 2002, the silos were sold to a demolition company and slated for demise in 2008. But soon, another problem cropped up—asbestos. It’s not uncommon for structures like these to contain the carcinogen, says Oliver Kroner, Cincinnati’s sustainability manager. But it also made the demolition too expensive . So, the silos have sat, partially demolished, waiting for someone to come along and finish the job. Help from the state might be on the horizon—Kroner says the city applied for demolition funds in January—but in the meantime, the silos have taken on a new (and slightly less legal) life as a destination for urban explorers brave enough to scale the bowels of the decaying 300-foot towers. For obvious reasons, we can’t endorse that kind of behavior, but if you do venture out, do us a favor: Don’t look down.
dayton.com
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
Fox 19
$75 million development proposed for treasured Bond Hill site
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new development proposal could transform the former site of the Swifton Shopping Center and Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill. The site has sat idle for decades but were once part of a major shopping and entertainment district. Midpointe Crossing from Kean Ventures call for eight residential...
Lenders foreclosing on Carew Tower hotel
Three months after selling the office and retail portions of Carew Tower, investor Greg Power could lose the building's historic hotel property.
Fox 19
Carew Tower hotel faces another foreclosure
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Downtown Cincinnati’s landmark 49-story Carew Tower hotel faces foreclosure just a few months after other portions of the city’s second-tallest building were sold. It’s the latest issue for the city’s second-tallest building after Great American Tower. Built in 1930 with art-deco architecture, the...
spectrumnews1.com
New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Sayler Park Victorian Home For Sale Combines Craftsmanship of the Past With Modern Features
Built in 1885, 82 Topinabee Road in Sayler Park combines the craftsmanship of the past with a spectacular renovation of today. The home comes with everything you want in a Victorian: natural wood floors, high ceilings, intricately crafted fireplaces, a library and sunroom, as well as beautiful grounds. But, on...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
WKRC
Food vendor opening downtown restaurant, moving from Oakley
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A food vendor at the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is moving into its own space, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown. Onolicious Hawaii, which opened with the Oakley food hall in summer 2021, is moving into its own restaurant space at 1005 Walnut St. in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s (3CDC) Court Street Plaza. The goal is to open by summer 2023.
Fox 19
11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wvxu.org
EPA grant will pay Cincinnati residents to measure pollution
Neighborhoods along Beekman Street in Cincinnati — and a number of other communities — have experienced decades of air pollution from nearby highways and industry. But a new grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley will pay residents in those places to measure that pollution in an effort to find solutions.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
wvxu.org
New design for Cincinnati's Brent Spence Bridge corridor frees up 9.5 acres for development
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announcing a new design for the Brent Spence Corridor. A new design for I-75 interchanges in Cincinnati would free up nine-and-half acres of land for the city to develop. Officials unveiled a new, narrower design Thursday for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor, which will be constructed along with the future companion bridge.
Fox 19
New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
spectrumnews1.com
Poultry farm hoping to avoid Avian Flu heading into its busiest time of the year
ERLANGER, Ky. — Raising thousands of turkeys for customers to feed their families on Thanksgiving takes a lot of hard work, and also requires that a lot of things go right. This year, that includes protecting the flock from Avian Flu. One northern Kentucky farm is preparing for its...
fox32chicago.com
How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?
TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
