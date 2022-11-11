Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Pre-Revolutionary War Farm on NH's Historic Places List
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
US News and World Report
Arizona County Quick to Bat Down Election Misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
US News and World Report
Tennessee Pastor Takes on Political Polarization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jennie Hobbs recently joined a small circle of people in chairs, while about a hundred more looked on, and answered a prompt designed to invite calm upon a controversial subject:. “This is what I know about immigrants, and this is when I learned it.”. Pastor...
