CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Yale women's squash team defeated No. 8 Virginia, 6-3, at the MacArthur Squash Center. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 0-1. Speaking collectively of the men's and women's performance against Virginia, "The men and women dug deep to pull off this first win of the season, said Lynn Leong, Brooks G. Ragen Director of Squash. "We showed a lot of grit and perseverance on the court today. We kept our cool when the going got tough and trusted the process, knowing that we must earn every point and there was no freebie!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO