Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
‘Bows Football Final — Utah State reaction
The 'Bows Football Final crew responds to the team's latest loss to Utah State.
Hawaii men’s basketball handles Eastern Washington to improve to 2-0
Hawaii downed Eastern Washington on Sunday evening.
yalebulldogs.com
Back-to-Back: Coed Sailing Captures Second-Straight ICSA Match Race National Championship
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – For the second-straight year, the Yale coed sailing team captured the Intercollegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Match Race National Championship. The 2022 Championships, hosted by the San Diego Yacht Club, was a three-day event that featured eight different programs from across the country. The weather over the three-day span provided light wind conditions, typical of the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia campus lived in Hawaii for several years as a child and attended Saint Louis School. The principal of Saint Louis confirmed that Devin Chandler was a student at the school from 2013 to 2016.
kslsports.com
Cooper Legas’ Third Touchdown Gives Utah State Two Touchdown Lead
LOGAN, Utah – Calvin Tyler Jr. snuck out of the Aggie backfield on fourth-and-two, and Cooper Legas hit him in stride for a 35-yard score, give USU a 24-10 lead. With a struggling offense looking to close the first half with momentum, the Aggies dialed up a pretty fourth down play that allowed Tyler Jr. to score untouched after a bust from the Rainbow Warriors.
yalebulldogs.com
Late Goal lifts Yale over Brown in Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Yale men's soccer team ended another successful regular season with a thrilling victory. Eric Lagos headed home a Paolo Carroll cross with 2:29 left in the second half as the Bulldogs came from behind to edge Brown 2-1 at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Yale ends the regular...
yalebulldogs.com
No. 4 Men's Squash Victorious Against No. 5 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team defeated No. 5 Virginia, 6-3, at the MacArthur Squash Center. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 0-1. In his collegiate debut, Tad Carney was victorious, defeating his opponent in three games. Speaking...
yalebulldogs.com
No. 6 Women's Squash Defeats No. 8 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Yale women's squash team defeated No. 8 Virginia, 6-3, at the MacArthur Squash Center. The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 0-1. Speaking collectively of the men's and women's performance against Virginia, "The men and women dug deep to pull off this first win of the season, said Lynn Leong, Brooks G. Ragen Director of Squash. "We showed a lot of grit and perseverance on the court today. We kept our cool when the going got tough and trusted the process, knowing that we must earn every point and there was no freebie!
Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC Irvine
The Hawaii women's volleyball team moved closer to the Big West Conference title on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Watch Hawaii vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.8 points per matchup. The Rainbow Warriors and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Hawaii is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Hockey Drops Contest to No. 5 Quinnipiac
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to No. 5 Quinnipiac, 4-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 1-5-0 overall and 1-5-0 in the ECAC, while the Bobcats improved to 7-1-2 overall and 4-0-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Quinnipiac jumped...
ourbigescape.com
2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu
Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)
Crews are harvesting the annual Christmas tree in Kailua for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan.
civilbeat.org
Civil Beat’s Pop-Up Newsroom Heads To Kahuku On Tuesday
Our next pop-up newsroom will be in Kahuku on Tuesday. Civil Beat staff will be there from noon to 7 p.m., the library’s regular hours that day. This is our second visit to the Windward Coast library. Last time, we had the opportunity to talk to a number of residents about a variety of issues, ranging from affordable housing to a local bridge repair to the plans for a new resiliency center. And much more.
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
cohaitungchi.com
3 Pillbox Hikes on Oahu With Amazing Views
Oahu is full of history, including old WWII military bunkers, known as pillboxes. Pillboxes are scattered over the island and many have been painted with colorful designs both on the exterior and interior. Since many of the pillboxes are in the mountains and overlook the ocean, there are quite a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!
Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
