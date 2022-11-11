Statement from Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on District Court Ruling on the Biden-Harris Administration Student Debt Relief Program

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
WTVC
President Biden suspends federal student loan forgiveness applications after judge ruling
On August 24th, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans would be eligible for student-loan-forgiveness of up to 20 thousand dollars if they received a Pell Grant. Since then about 26 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness. Now that program has been suspended following a federal judge's rejection.
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Federal judge declares Biden's student debt relief plan unlawful
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican...
Student loan debt forgiveness is on hold; What happens next?
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student loan debt is unlawful and must be stopped, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”. The case was brought by...
Student-loan borrowers could see their debt canceled 'in the next two weeks,' Biden says — but the fate of the relief still sits in a conservative court
"We're going to win that case," Biden said of a court pausing student debt forgiveness. He says debt could be forgiven in as soon as two weeks.
Federal Judge Halts Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program; Admin Files Appeal
A federal judge in Texas struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program that offered relief to at least 40 million borrowers. The post Federal Judge Halts Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program; Admin Files Appeal appeared first on The Washington Informer.
KHOU
Students react to federal judge ruling that Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional
HOUSTON — A federal judge in Texas put a stop to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, saying in his ruling that the program usurped Congress's power to make laws. The Biden administration has appealed to the 5th Circuit looking to overturn Fort Worth District...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Vox
The legal fight that could kill Biden’s student debt relief plan, explained
I regret to inform you that we’re back to the will-it-happen-or-not phase of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt — but this time it’s not his fault. On Thursday, a Trump-appointed judge in Texas became the first judge in the country to declare that the program is invalid.
Student Loan Forgiveness Update—Millions Might Not Get Debt Relief in Time
The U.S. Department of Education has expressed disappointment over a Texas court's decision to block the Biden-approved student loan relief program, saying they believe the plan to be "lawful and necessary." On Thursday, a federal judge in North Texas ruled that Biden's student loan forgiveness program is "unlawful," saying that...
Investopedia
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?
A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.
Where does the student loan debt plan stand after Texas ruling?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they'll get debt relief at all.
qhubonews.com
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the District Court’s Ruling on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Program
We strongly disagree with the District Court’s ruling on our student debt relief program and the Department of Justice has filed an appeal. The President and this Administration are determined to help working and middle-class Americans get back on their feet, while our opponents – backed by extreme Republican special interests – sued to block millions of Americans from getting much-needed relief.
bestcolleges.com
Biden Admin Stops Taking Applications For Student Loan Forgiveness
Photo by Photo by: Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images. Federal Student Aid has been accepting applications for federal student loan debt cancellation since mid-October. Millions of applications have already been processed and sent to loan servicers. President Biden’s administration, however, has been barred from...
WTVM
What blocking Biden’s student loan relief program means for borrowers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about efforts to stop President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief program. The plan was announced in August and would have wiped out debts for tens of millions of borrowers and extended the current student loan payment pause. However, now the relief promised may not come after a federal judge recently called President Biden’s student loan relief unlawful.
morningbrew.com
Department of Education removes student debt relief app after federal judge blocks
Student loan forgiveness feels like trying to figure out holiday plans with your divorced parents: constantly in flux. The Department of Education took down the debt relief application after a federal judge in Texas declared the program illegal on Thursday. What’s next? The Ed Dept. appealed the decision, but it...
Student loan forgiveness is halted after court ruling. Here's what you should do.
The Biden Administration's plan to provide up to $20,000 in loan relief for student borrowers is now halted after a federal judge in Texas blocked the program and declared it "unlawful," raising questions and financial uncertainty for the roughly 40 million Americans who qualify for debt forgiveness. Already, 26 million...
Student loan borrowers seeking debt relief in limbo after legal setback
BOSTON - A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. The lawsuit, filed by the conservative Job Creators Network Foundation, is on behalf of two federal student loan borrowers who believe they were unfairly excluded from being eligible for debt relief.A judge in Texas ordered a stop to the program, which as of Friday was no longer accepting applications online. AJ Hernandez graduated from Boston College in 2015 and said he has been paying his federal and private loans ever since. "How long is it going to remain paused? What happens if...
