Trevor Murdoch on first NWA EmPowerrr: Tony Khan says he paid for Leyla Hirsch, But Billy Corgan covered the rest of that sh*t

Bret Hart looks back on the Montreal Screwjob. Hart faced Shawn Michaels at WWE Survivor Series 1997, where the infamous Montreal Screwjob occurred; Michaels won the match when the referee rang the bell while he had Hart in the Sharpshooter, though Hart didn’t submit. As a result, Michaels won the WWF Championship. “The Hitman” subsequently left WWE when his contract was up, and he signed with WCW. At Starrcade 1999, Hart faced one of WCW’s top stars, Goldberg, and suffered a severe concussion when the latter kicked him in the head. The injury ultimately ended Hart’s career.

1 DAY AGO