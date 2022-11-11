Friday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Related
Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day
THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one dressed to the nines or sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband exchanged his vows in a black tuxedo, but his label of choice was not the same as his new bride’s, as had been indicated by a Trump spokesman Saturday. Elie Saab was the preferred designer of Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, according to the Trump spokesman.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The...
Miranda Lambert Goes Pink in Vintage Mugler Dress With Lace and Floral Details for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Miranda Lambert arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday wearing a pink and black lace dress by Thierry Mugler. The singer’s formfitting pink dress was embroidered with allover black lace and accented with a small black lace train. The look came from vintage designer company Morphew.
Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
Kate Middleton Wears Catherine Walker to First Remembrance Sunday Service Since Becoming Princess of Wales
LONDON — The British royal family gathered for the first time this weekend since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8. King Charles led the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance along with other members of parliament and the royal household.
With Less Excitement Around Singles’ Day, Alibaba and JD.com Keep Sales Results Under Wraps
SHANGHAI — For the first time in 14 years, neither Alibaba nor JD.com released sales data, or gross merchandise volume, for Singles’ Day, the most important online shopping festival in China. Alibaba revealed that this year’s GMV results “stayed in line” with last year’s performance “despite macro challenges...
Avery Dennison Research Reveals Supply Chain Challenges and Consumer Concerns
Avery Dennison’s most recent research polled 65 global apparel companies and 7,500 consumers to unlock the consumer mind-set on key issues while uncovering current challenges and logistical issues in the supply chain. The company found that stock inefficiencies and “inventory black holes” are further “exacerbating the supply chain crisis...
The Long View: Moscot’s Retail Expansion
LONDON — For family-owned, American luxury eyewear brand Moscot, it’s not just about what meets the eye, but the heart, too. The five-generation-old company that started out as a brick-and-mortar store in 1915 still sees physical stores as near and dear to the core of the business. All...
HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ 2 wireless gaming headset. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the Cloud Stinger 2 wireless includes DTS ® Headphone:X ® Spatial Audio 1 for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy and up to 20 hours of battery life 2 for cable-free gaming. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005159/en/ HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset (Photo: Business Wire)
Financial
Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group. Analysts wonder about the future of the luxury group after the failed delisting as the Italian luxury company…. Ralph Lauren’s Patrice Louvet on Luxury and the Year Ahead. In a market awash with price promotions, the CEO...
Online Strategies for SMB Retailers Looking to Win This Holiday
This holiday shopping season, industry analysts and researchers who have polled consumers say shoppers are planning to spend more at local, small businesses as compared to prior years. And even as online sales level out, e-commerce will also play a key role this season. With e-commerce, where do retailers start?More from WWDDiwali in New York PartySpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store For SMBs looking to lure online shoppers, Kim Little, a senior vice president at Newfold Digital, said “many SMBs are looking to improve their e-commerce experiences for the holidays but don’t know where...
Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection
Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
Moschino Parent Aeffe Logs Growth in Nine Months
MILAN — Aeffe’s investments in Moschino are paying off as the Italian fashion group reported a 10 percent increase in revenues to 277.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year, lifted by growth in all markets, in particular in the U.S., and despite a slowdown in the Far East, dented by the ongoing restrictions in China. “Despite the difficult economic situation, the group recorded double-digit growth in revenues, both in the prêt-à-porter segment and in footwear and leather goods, with a positive trend for all brands in most markets,” said Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe, which...
Small Business Saturday Marks 12 Years
Small Business Saturday, created by American Express to help local merchants, is celebrating its 12th anniversary. The day, which falls on Nov. 26 this year, is aimed at showcasing smaller businesses during the kickoff weekend of the holiday shopping season. In 2011, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution to recognize the day. That same year, the Small Business Saturday Coalition was formed, and the event was cosponsored by the Small Business Administration.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts While the day is bookended...
House of Highlights to Release NBA Creator Capsule
House of Highlights is taking its connection to its audience a step further with the launch of its NBA Creator Capsule. The digital sports platform, which is part of Bleacher Report, is releasing its latest capsule collection this week in collaboration with four social media influencers who have created merchandise inspired by their hometown NBA teams. House of Highlights is teaming with FaZe Clan’s FaZe Rug for the Los Angeles Lakers; YouTuber Kenny Beecham for the Chicago Bulls; YouTuber Flight for the Golden State Warriors, and TikTok star Noah Beck for the Phoenix Suns.
There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?
In what may come as a surprise to no one, there still aren’t enough women on corporate boards. Women now hold 28 percent of corporate board seats, and that number drops to 6 percent for women of color, according to the latest insights from advocacy organization 50/50 Women on Boards and its 2022 progress report.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversitySpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards If matters could be made worse, the report found the pace of bringing gender diversity to corporate boards is slowing. In looking...
Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Floral-embroidered Valentino Dress for ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere
Lindsay Lohan arrived on the red carpet in a sequined floral lace dress by Valentino on Wednesday in New York City for the screening of her new Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.” She coordinated the embroidered column gown with a gold quilted handbag and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, including several diamond rings and diamond earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to create her look for the film premiere. Roach has an extensive list...
Poshmark Revenue Beats, But Posts $23.5M Loss
Poshmark’s third quarter offered a mixed bag on Thursday, as the social selling resale marketplace showed notable growth in revenue, but also losses, with the latter amounting to $23.5 million. Wall Street, notably, barely cared. The earnings report, the company’s first after announcing its sale to South Korean tech...
Ralph Lauren Beats Estimates, Maintains Sales Outlook
Ralph Lauren Corp. continued to press ahead in the second quarter — looking past the economy and leaning on its more elevated brand positioning. Still, the bottom line couldn’t quite keep up with the go-go days seen a year ago.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 The company’s net income slipped to $150.2 million, or $2.18 a share, from $193.3 million, or $2.57, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share also slipped, $2.23 from $2.62 a year earlier, but were better than the $2.08 analysts...
25 Best Work Dresses for Every Office Environment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for workwear might seem exhausting for some, but work dresses for women can easily beat those daily “what to wear” conundrums. Whether you are heading back to a creative office, navigating a stricter business professional dress code, or simply looking for a new interview outfit, dresses for work offer an easy outfit solution to the hectic morning rush when you need to look presentable but don’t have a lot of time for styling. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of...
Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem’s Fashion Row Open Applications for New Legacy Challenge 2.0
For the second year, Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., will start accepting applications for the New Legacy Challenge, a design competition developed through a partnership between Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program and Harlem’s Fashion Row. The New Legacy Challenge, which launched in 2021, aims to...
