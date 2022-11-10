Read full article on original website
Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market
The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
Ask Rufus: Veterans Day in Lowndes County
On Friday Veterans Day was celebrated in Lowndes County and across the Country. While Veterans Day is now a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the military, its origins go back to a day to honor those who had died during World War I. The armistice ending World War I was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. That day became known as Armistice Day.
No Monday paper, but expanded Sunday paper coming
The Dispatch is moving forward with plans to this week drop its Monday edition and expand its Sunday edition. No Monday paper will be printed tomorrow, though reporters will be working and publishing stories to the company’s website, said Dispatch publisher Peter Imes. “We remain committed to our print...
MUW soccer wraps up season at USCAA championships
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The curtain came down on the 2022 season for the Mississippi University for Women at USCAA women’s soccer championships, as The W lost 3-2 to Florida National University in Saturday’s third-place game. The Owls ended the campaign with an 8-8-1 record. Against the...
West Point seniors Jaylen Davis, Elijah Young sign national letters of intent on Friday
WEST POINT — West Point baseball has been a hotbed of college talent in recent years, very much a pipeline for players to continue their careers at the next level. Friday afternoon saw part of that next class of players officially take the jump as seniors Jaylen Davis and Elijah Young signed their National Letters of Intent as part of Fall Signing Day.
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer sweeps Mooreville
NEW HOPE — The New Hope boys and girls soccer team both picked up wins over Mooreville at home on Friday. Drew Pack had two goals as the New Hope boys won 5-1. Jack Oswalt, Austin Minichino and José Castillo also scored for the Trojans. The girls team...
Prep football playoff roundup: Starkville upsets undefeated Southaven in first round of Class 6A postseason
SOUTHAVEN — Starkville advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs after upsetting unbeaten Southaven on the road, 38-12. Tied at 6-6 at half, the Yellow Jackets (9-3) scored 25 points in the third quarter to put the game to bed as three different Starkville players rushed for over 100 yards in the win.
Mississippi State men’s basketball routs Arkansas–Pine Bluff, improves to 3-0 on season
STARKVILLE — Coming into Sunday’s game at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State knew Arkansas–Pine Bluff had played its first two big-name opponents quite close. The Golden Lions had a chance to win but settled for a one-point loss Monday at TCU. On Friday, they stayed within single digits of Oklahoma.
Letter: The party of ‘no’
I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
Live updates: Mississippi State welcomes No. 1 Georgia to Starkville
It’s a battle of Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from the SEC contest. 9:27 p.m.: Final: No. 1 Georgia 45,...
Will Rogers, Mississippi State impressed by ‘vaunted’ Georgia defense
STARKVILLE — After Saturday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers kept it pretty simple when asked to evaluate Georgia’s defense. “Uh, they have all, like, five-star players,” Rogers said. “They’re pretty good on defense.”. That’s an understatement, but Rogers’ reference...
Lowndes, Oktibbeha fare well with paper ballots
Heading into the election Tuesday, some voters saw a new way to cast their votes at the polls. Lowndes and Oktibbeha voters used pens to fill in bubbles next to their vote. Once a voter filled out their ballot, they inserted it into an on-site machine to confirm their vote.
No. 1 survives in Starkville: Mississippi State can’t make the plays to upset Georgia
STARKVILLE — Davis Wade Stadium roared to life as Zavion Thomas raced down the right sideline for a 63-yard punt-return touchdown just three seconds before halftime Saturday night. Thomas’ score cut No. 1 Georgia’s lead to just five points heading into the break and provided Mississippi State with some...
Mississippi State soccer wins first NCAA tournament match with late second-half goal
STARKVILLE — MSU Soccer Field got unusually quiet in the 74th minute after New Mexico State forward Loma McNeese slotted home the equalizer, making it a 1-1 game. The crowd of over 1,200 fans had been wild and raucous all Friday afternoon as Mississippi State played in just its second NCAA tournament game ever, a first-round matchup against the Aggies.
