Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
'It looks difficult': Rafael Nadal admits that it will be a challenge to emulate Roger Federer and play past the age of 40 but 36-year-old states 'you never know what can happen'
Rafael Nadal has admitted that 'it looks difficult' to emulate Roger Federer by continuing playing beyond the age of 40. Federer retired from tennis this year aged 41 and Nadal, 36, isn't certain what the future holds as far as his own career is concerned. However, Nadal refused to rule...
'Her Attitude Horrified Everyone': Shakira ENRAGES Park Patrons After Skipping 90-Minute Line For Halloween Ride
Shakira isn't doing herself any favors. The troubled Colombian singer, 45, sparked outrage when she skipped the line for a popular Halloween attraction. Shakira cut ahead of families who had been waiting for more than 90 minutes in the cue when she showed up with her children at the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gisele Bundchen Seen In 1st Pics Since Divorce As She Escapes to Costa Rica: Photos
Gisele Bundchen, 42, clearly did not let her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, 45, bring her down, as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Costa Rica on Nov. 7. For the tropical day out Gisele rocked a two-piece green outfit that consisted of a plunging crop top, high-waisted sweatpants, and beach sandals (see PHOTOS here). The 42-year-old looked naturally beautiful as she appeared to not be wearing a smidge of makeup while grabbing a bite to eat with her family. Her long blonde tresses were worn naturally in their loose beach waves, while the mom-of-two carried her phone and an umbrella in her right hand.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
Gerard Piqué might make his dreams of having three children come true with Clara Chía
Things are apparently going great for Gerard Piqué, despite the public backlash he has faced since his split from Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía . While the soccer player is already a father of two, he has reportedly shared his desire to procreate again- this time with...
Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree In Costa Rica After Finalizing Her Divorce With Tom Brady
Living her best life! Gisele Bündchen has entered a new chapter of her life — and it's very suiting for her. The supermodel was all smiles on Monday, November 7, in tropical Costa Rica mere days after she and Tom Brady, 45, finalized their divorce following their 13 years of marriage.
Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go
JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem gearing up for World Tennis League
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have ramped up their preparations for the inaugural World Tennis League, taking place in Dubai in December. Exchanging messages on social media, the pair have expressed their excitement at partnering with one another at the competition, with the German No. 1 player asking who will partner who in the mixed doubles.
Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador
Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.”. Burberry’s latest ad...
Princess Anne: A rare glimpse inside the royal’s ‘surprisingly normal’ home
Behind-the-scenes moment Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to use video-calling software. Princess Anne is back in the headlines thanks toThe Crown, with the hit Netflix show’s fifth season landing on the streaming service this week. The popular royal has previously been portrayed in the show by Lyla Barrett-Rye...
Shakira Seen For 1st Time Since Ex Gerard Pique Spotted Kissing New Girlfriend After His Game: Photos
Shakira looked cool and casual in a Barcelona hoodie as she wrapped her arms around her son Milan, 9, at his soccer game.
Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary
One decade down, forever to go! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20. To commemorate the couple’s milestone anniversary, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared new portraits of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess. “Just 10...
Rafael Nadal is ‘one of the toughest opponents’ and can win ATP Finals, claims former world number two
The 2022 Nitto ATP Finals begin on Sunday and according to former world No. 2 Alex Corretja, Rafael Nadal has a very good chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the week. The ATP Finals is the biggest tournament currently unconquered by Nadal, which is an extra incentive for the Spaniard.
"Gives me a lot of confidence" - Fritz excited about win over Nadal
Taylor Fritz made use of the quick courts in Turin to defeat Rafael Nadal in straight sets for his maiden win at the ATP Finals. Only because Alcaraz was hurt in Paris and had to cancel the Finals event as a result, Fritz ended up in Turin. He made use of it by defeating Nadal in straight sets thanks to his serve and backhand who were on point the entire match.
‘It’s about time’ - Rafael Nadal gives verdict on ATP Finals loss
Nadal was defeated in his first ATP finals match against Taylor Fritz, but he says that shouldn't be considered a shock.
Nadal, Felix Contest Roland Garros Rematch In Turin
After two days of world-class action at the Nitto ATP Finals, each of the eight singles players and eight doubles teams has played one match in Turin. While those who won their openers could seal a semi-final place on Tuesday, others are bidding to keep their hopes of progress alive by avoiding an 0-2 start.
