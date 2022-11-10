ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair's split in June. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."
Daily Mail

'It looks difficult': Rafael Nadal admits that it will be a challenge to emulate Roger Federer and play past the age of 40 but 36-year-old states 'you never know what can happen'

Rafael Nadal has admitted that 'it looks difficult' to emulate Roger Federer by continuing playing beyond the age of 40. Federer retired from tennis this year aged 41 and Nadal, 36, isn't certain what the future holds as far as his own career is concerned. However, Nadal refused to rule...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Seen In 1st Pics Since Divorce As She Escapes to Costa Rica: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, clearly did not let her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, 45, bring her down, as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Costa Rica on Nov. 7. For the tropical day out Gisele rocked a two-piece green outfit that consisted of a plunging crop top, high-waisted sweatpants, and beach sandals (see PHOTOS here). The 42-year-old looked naturally beautiful as she appeared to not be wearing a smidge of makeup while grabbing a bite to eat with her family. Her long blonde tresses were worn naturally in their loose beach waves, while the mom-of-two carried her phone and an umbrella in her right hand.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go

JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem gearing up for World Tennis League

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have ramped up their preparations for the inaugural World Tennis League, taking place in Dubai in December. Exchanging messages on social media, the pair have expressed their excitement at partnering with one another at the competition, with the German No. 1 player asking who will partner who in the mixed doubles.
HOLAUSA

Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary

One decade down, forever to go! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20. To commemorate the couple’s milestone anniversary, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared new portraits of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess. “Just 10...
Yardbarker

"Gives me a lot of confidence" - Fritz excited about win over Nadal

Taylor Fritz made use of the quick courts in Turin to defeat Rafael Nadal in straight sets for his maiden win at the ATP Finals. Only because Alcaraz was hurt in Paris and had to cancel the Finals event as a result, Fritz ended up in Turin. He made use of it by defeating Nadal in straight sets thanks to his serve and backhand who were on point the entire match.
atptour.com

Nadal, Felix Contest Roland Garros Rematch In Turin

After two days of world-class action at the Nitto ATP Finals, each of the eight singles players and eight doubles teams has played one match in Turin. While those who won their openers could seal a semi-final place on Tuesday, others are bidding to keep their hopes of progress alive by avoiding an 0-2 start.

