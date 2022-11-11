Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pct.edu
Trailblazing PA grad leads weeklong ‘Give Thanks’ lineup
As part of Penn College’s “Give Thanks, Paw It Forward” campaign, an annual expression of deep and widespread appreciation, College Relations is sharing a week’s worth of “Meet the Makers” profiles that showcase students’ gratitude for their life-changing campus experiences. The pre-Thanksgiving series begins with Bryan M. Bilbao, among the first to graduate from the School of Nursing & Health Sciences with a Combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies. “Penn College reinvigorated in me that all good things come with hard work and dedication,” says Bilbao, the student speaker at August commencement, whose popular YouTube video advises caregivers on how to treat patients better. He is an emergency medicine physician assistant with ApolloMD, working in the emergency rooms of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital.
Cornhole tournament supports law enforcement camp for local kids
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Thirty-three teams came out to play cornhole last weekend at Bald Birds Brewery in Jersey Shore for a benefit to raise funds for Lycoming County Camp Cadet. Camp Cadet is an annual week-long sleepover camp for kids ages 12 to 13 to get acquainted with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. Two of the players, Nathan Bieber, 14, and Wes Harvey, 15, both of Hughesville, were...
WFMZ-TV Online
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
pct.edu
Kenworth, Thermo King expand Penn College partnership
Motor Truck Equipment Co., the parent company of Kenworth of Pennsylvania and Motor Truck Thermo King, has enhanced and expanded its partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology. Primarily represented as Kenworth of Pennsylvania, a Corporate Tomorrow Maker, the sister companies have partnered with Penn College for nearly 10 years in...
pct.edu
Penn College men’s cross-country, basketball teams stand out
Men’s cross-country and basketball teams highlighted Pennsylvania College of Technology sports action last week as the cross-country team posted its best finish ever at a NCAA regional event and the basketball team is off to its best start this century. FLASHBACK. Cross-country. “It gives us something to build on....
Evangelical Community Hospital to host annual Lights of Love fundraiser
Lewisburg, Pa. — For 35 years, members of the community have been making special donations to honor family, friends, and loved ones with a bright, dedicated light. The lights adorn a tree that shines at Hospice of evangelical during the month of December. Throughout November and December, Evangelical Community Hospital will host a fundraiser to support its hospice services. All gifts collected through Lights of Love will support direct care and resources for patients and families who are experiencing end-of-life needs. ...
GPS tracks stolen car to Athens
Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
New internal letters and emails show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism after two high-profile decisions by leadership.
therecord-online.com
Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
Woman struck by airplane propeller at LVIA is rushed to hospital
A woman struck by a moving aircplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton...
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Democrats believe they will take control of the Pennsylvania House for the first time in more than a decade
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s midterm election show that Democrats are expected to flip a number of Republican-controlled seats in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
pct.edu
Workshop, artist talk heighten gallery exhibit’s impact
A full day of exploring sacred geometry was observed on Pennsylvania College of Technology’s campus Thursday with a seven-hour workshop in The Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace followed by an artist talk in The Gallery at Penn College. Reni Gower, professor emerita of painting and printmaking at Virginia Commonwealth University, was the featured presenter at both events, part of the mixed-media exhibition, “Geometric Aljamía: A Cultural Transliteration,” on display through Dec. 2 in the college’s gallery on the third floor of The Madigan Library. Designed to reveal cross-cultural affinities, the sessions examined the spiritual and ethnic dimensions of pattern, light and color and reflected on the commonalities of cultures often portrayed as clashing instead of connected at deep and fundamental levels. The Gallery at Penn College is open 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. (The gallery is closed on Mondays, Saturdays and during college holidays and breaks, including Nov. 23-28.)
Fork Over Love announces November meal distributions to include Thanksgiving week dinners
Fork Over Love has announced November dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as Door Dash meal delivery dates.
WFMZ-TV Online
Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua
POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
Comments / 0