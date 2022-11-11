A full day of exploring sacred geometry was observed on Pennsylvania College of Technology’s campus Thursday with a seven-hour workshop in The Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace followed by an artist talk in The Gallery at Penn College. Reni Gower, professor emerita of painting and printmaking at Virginia Commonwealth University, was the featured presenter at both events, part of the mixed-media exhibition, “Geometric Aljamía: A Cultural Transliteration,” on display through Dec. 2 in the college’s gallery on the third floor of The Madigan Library. Designed to reveal cross-cultural affinities, the sessions examined the spiritual and ethnic dimensions of pattern, light and color and reflected on the commonalities of cultures often portrayed as clashing instead of connected at deep and fundamental levels. The Gallery at Penn College is open 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. (The gallery is closed on Mondays, Saturdays and during college holidays and breaks, including Nov. 23-28.)

