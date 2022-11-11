Read full article on original website
Related
yachtingmagazine.com
Setting Course for NFT Deals
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. In recent years, there have been times when sales broker Alex G. Clarke has been fine with people thinking he’s a bit nuts. It started when Denison Yachting became one of the industry’s first companies to accept bitcoin as payment for boats. Clarke did the firm’s first $10 million-plus bitcoin deal.
The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World
In 2020, the United States armed forces budget exceeded $778 billion, which was by far the largest defense budget of any nation on Earth. The United States Air Force has more jets, planes, and helicopters than the five runners-up, combined. While the Air Force is most associated with aircraft, in fact every major military branch […]
This $8.3 Million California Mansion Has a Champagne Bar Inside a Massive Walk-In Closet
Break out the bubbly. A Mediterranean manse in Santa Monica has a walk-in closet that doubles as a Champagne bar—because why not?. Dating back to the 1920s, the 3,465-square-foot property was originally bought by John and LeeAnn Sauter for $2.3 million in 2004, according to the Wall Street Journal. Following two decades of renovations, the couple is ready to sell the California abode in which they raised their children. Now priced for more than triple what they originally paid—a cool $8.3 million—the five-bedroom pad comes with three full bathrooms, one half-bath, several patios, an outdoor kitchen and sits on a gated quarter-acre lot within walking distance of the beach.
Buy yourself an entire Spanish VILLAGE for £227,000 (the price of a one-bed apartment in Madrid): Abandoned settlement with 44 homes, hotel and swimming pool goes on the market
An entire abandoned Spanish village has gone up for sale for £227,000, the same price as a one-bed apartment in Madrid. Salto de Castro, found in north-western Spain, has 44 homes, a hotel, a church and a swimming pool - and has been put up for sale by the current owner.
techeblog.com
Incredible Look Inside a Mirror Cabin That Blends Into its Surrounding Forest
While not as daring as the cliff-hanging Air Cabin, this mirror cabin by Arcana was designed to blend into its surrounding forest in Ontario, Canada. The designers were aiming for something that respected the ‘power and beauty’ of nature, while still being safe to wildlife. To accomplish this, they applied a film to all of the reflective surfaces that allows birds to identify the cabin as an object in the landscape.
When Was the First Nuclear Bomb Made and by Whom?
Nuclear weapons generate their huge explosive power through the splitting—or fission—of certain elements, such as uranium or plutonium.
HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ 2 wireless gaming headset. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the Cloud Stinger 2 wireless includes DTS ® Headphone:X ® Spatial Audio 1 for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy and up to 20 hours of battery life 2 for cable-free gaming. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005159/en/ HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset (Photo: Business Wire)
Tropical Depression Nicole Raining From Georgia To New York
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole sent heavy rains falling from Georgia to New York on Friday as flooding and surging ocean waters receded from a stretch of Florida coastline where the most damaging impacts became evident after it made landfall as a hurricane. Now a depression, Nicole could dump as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains and there was a chance of flash and urban flooding as far north as New England. With the center of the storm about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Atlanta and maximum sustained winds...
yachtingmagazine.com
Get to the Adventure Faster
Newcoast has experts for financing and insurance—giving boat and yacht buyers easy, one-stop shopping for everything they’ll need. Owning a boat or yacht is exciting and fun. You get to cruise in sunny, warm places. You can hang out with family and friends in new destinations. And you can enjoy everything from wakeboarding to sightseeing in destinations that other people can’t get to from land.
MilitaryTimes
Watch this US Air Force cargo plane launch a cruise missile in Norway
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has for the first time in an overseas test used its Rapid Dragon system, in which cruise missiles on pallets are launched from the back of a mobility aircraft. An MC-130J Commando II from the 352nd Special Operations Wing launched a Joint Air-to-Surface...
studyfinds.org
Best Rum for 2023: Top 5 Bottles Most Recommended By Expert Websites
While some of us associate rum with daydreams of a tropical vacation far, far away, for serious drinkers the spirit is much more than that. Nuanced, sophisticated, and endlessly varied, finding the best rum primarily boils down to aging, distilling process, and personal preference. Whether it’s for a Dark ‘N’ Stormy, a Rum Old Fashioned, or sipped to savor, finding the best rum to meet your bartending needs can make an excellent addition to your home bar.
yachtingmagazine.com
TecnoRib’s Superyacht Catcher
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The TecnoRib Pirelli 50 is a sporty RIB that can work well as a superyacht tender for adrenaline-filled rides of short and medium lengths alike. It has a twin-stepped planing hull form, and its tubes are built from Orca 866 material. The Pirelli 50 is designed to handle up to 1,800 total horsepower; however, TecnoRib says the boat will do 50 knots with twin 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12s. Design features include a bow sun deck, a stylized hardtop and an outside galley; belowdecks are a head, a double berth in the fo’c’sle, and twin berths at the stern.
freightwaves.com
A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
What Is a Dealer Handling Fee, and Is it Negotiable?
When you purchase a new car, there are many fees including in its cost. One of them is the dealer handling fee. But what is that and is it negotiable? The post What Is a Dealer Handling Fee, and Is it Negotiable? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yachtingmagazine.com
A Million-Dollar Charter Experience
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Edmiston says the 295-foot Lürssen Phoenix 2 is now accepting bookings for winter charters in the Caribbean. The lowest weekly base rate is $1 million.
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
retrofitmagazine.com
Tankless Water Heater Features Built-in Pump
Rinnai America Corporation has launched the RE Series Tankless Water Heater, a non-condensing unit with a built-in pump, featuring Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation. Rinnai raises the bar with a new line of advanced non-condensing tankless water heaters unlike anything else on the market, delivering a level of installation ease, as well as enhanced serviceability, reliability and usability.
The States Making the Most Weapons for the US Army
The United States has the world’s largest defense industry and is on track to spend $872 billion on defense in the current fiscal year through September 2023, an 8% year-over-year increase. The manufacture and sale of everything from service revolvers to tactical drones, as well as the maintenance and operation of the country’s 420 military […]
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Wreck of the Verano
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series that explores Michigan's coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
Comments / 0