Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Related
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of a Two Building CBD Office Portfolio in Greenwich, CT
Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties represented GGC Lafayette Putnam LLC, a joint venture between Global Gate Capital and Lincoln Property Company, in the sale of 1 Lafayette Place and 1 East Putnam Avenue. CBRE also procured the buyer, Bradford Allen Investment Advisors—a subsidiary of Bradford Allen, a nationally-active, Chicago-based vertically integrated real estate company—in its.
sheltonherald.com
Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale
SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
sheltonherald.com
Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos
SHELTON — Developers are looking to expand on already approved plans for a marina, restaurant and apartment buildings off River Road along the Housatonic River. Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712, 722 River Road, have now added the neighboring lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and are proposing an expansion of the original plans to include condominiums and an office building.
cottagesgardens.com
An Equestrian’s Dream Greenwich Estate Trots to Market Priced at $5M
Atop almost 7.5 acres of rolling greens, this Connecticut estate is calling out to equestrians. The circa-1734 main house couldn’t be more countryside picturesque, looking more akin to the properties of rural Litchfield County. However, the home is actually in affluent Greenwich and less than an hour outside of New York City. Asking $4.995 million, it’s also the perfect landing spot for watching all the seasons of New England on foot or on horseback.
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
high-profile.com
Construction Begins on Newington Development
Newington, CT – Grossman Development Group (GDG), in partnership with Callahan, Inc. and Long Wharf Capital, has launched construction at Meadow Commons, a 24-acre mixed-use destination in Newington. Washington Trust is supplying the debt for the retail portion of the development. In addition to 78,000sf of retail, the site...
milfordmirror.com
We All Can Win gives small businesses a helping hand in Milford
MILFORD — Felecian Nyame and Melissa Francis take a different approach to helping other small businesses succeed. We All Can Win started as a pop-up shop allowing businesses to showcase their work in the mall's center court. "We wanted to create an environment where small businesses could come together...
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: EVs and the Electric Grid
There’s no doubt that EVs (electric vehicles) are our future. The question is, are we ready for them?. There are already over 25,000 EVs in Connecticut, almost half of that number in Fairfield County with Westport drivers owning the most. They’re not cheap to buy ($30,000+ each) but cheaper to operate (for now).
Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
Construction on former New Haven Coliseum site begins next week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — More development is coming to New Haven and it will happen on the site where the former New Haven Coliseum used to stand. A project that's expected to break ground next week could take up to a decade to complete, but nobody in New Haven is complaining given how long they've had to wait for it.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton adds open space with latest land buy
SHELTON — The city is continuing to add to its open space stock. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the purchase of eight acres of open space off Leavenworth Road for $300,000, with the funds coming from aldermanic bonding. The land, listed as 0 Leavenworth Road,...
TMP to debut Wall Street concepts; a ‘SoNo Holiday Extravaganza’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Wall Street Area design concept to be revealed Monday. Norwalkers can weigh in on the new Wall Street Area Concept Design to be unveiled by the Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department (TMP), Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 until 6 p.m. at the “Second Wall Street Corridor Design Charrette Meeting and Open House” at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., 2nd floor meeting room. The design uses input rendered last June by over 350 residents, business owners, and leaders. An open house from 6 until 8 p.m. will follow the one-hour presentation, according to a news release, Mayor Harry Rilling will be on hand.
SUV crashes into busy restaurant in Westchester County, workers, customers narrowly escape unharmed
The restaurant was filled with customers at the time.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike to
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Connecticut, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
ctexaminer.com
An Open Letter to the Residents of Chester, Deep River, Essex and Haddam
Here are the results, by town, of yesterday’s election (Be sure to check the “Select Election” box at. In my gratitude over being re-elected, I want to make a few observations. To everyone who came out to vote — you are democracy in action. To those...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
sheltonherald.com
New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley
SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
When EVs Burn: A look at how Connecticut fire departments are dealing with electric car fires
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a dangerous new puzzle that firefighters in Connecticut and around the country are facing. Electric vehicle fires. Right now, there is no hands-on training in Connecticut to learn how to fight these complicated fires. There isn’t even an agreed plan of attack. Right now, one fire department in our […]
Comments / 0