newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
nerej.com
Alves, Lowe, and Fox of Elite Commercial sell 2.98-acre Woonsocket development site for $1 million
Woonsocket, RI Elite Commercial Realty sold the 2.98-acre former Woonsocket Middle School at 357 Park Place for $1 million. 357 Park Place LLC, an affiliate of the Goldman Group LLC, a Boston-based real estate investment, development, and management company is the buyer. The Elite Commercial team of Michael Alves, Christopher...
nerej.com
Scaralia-Mathers of Albert brokers $415,000 sale of refrigeration/cold-storage facility
Smithfield, RI Albert Realtors, Inc. sold 14 Industrial Dr. for $415,000. Deborah Scaralia-Mathers was the listing broker and Long Realty was the selling agent. The seller was B.A.M. Realty, LLC and the buyer was 14 Industrial Dr. LLC. The building consists of 10,800 s/f of industrial refrigeration and cold-storage on...
nerej.com
Freshman of MG Commercial brokers 33,000 s/f warehouse lease to Homans Associates
Warwick, RI Julie Freshman of MG Commercial Real Estate has brokered a long-term lease of 33,000 s/f of warehouse space at 275 West Natick Rd. to Homans Associates for the landlord, 275 West Natick Road, LLC. Freshman represented the tenant and worked directly with the landlord.
GoLocalProv
Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan
The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
nerej.com
The Stubblebine Co. represents Ayer Moving & Storage in $3.3m sale
Ayer, MA James Stubblebine, principal of The Stubblebine Company/CORFAC International, represented the seller, Ayer Moving & Storage, in the sale of 109 Central Ave. for $3.3 million. Micah Stubblebine, principal at The Stubblebine Co. represented the buyer, Platt Builders Inc. The property consists of a 26,134 s/f building, situated on...
nerej.com
Drinkwater and Richard of Marcus & Millichap sell 20,560 s/f office property located at 1543 Atwood Ave. for $10.25 million
Johnston, RI Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services, a 20,560 s/f office property located at 1543 Atwood Ave., according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $10.25 million. Laurie Ann (L.A.) Drinkwater, CCIM and Seth Richard,...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
nerej.com
Ciminelli Real Estate and Gordon Brothers acquire 151,564 s/f property in Billerica, MA for $18.2 million
Billerica, MA Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., in a joint venture with Boston-based Gordon Brothers, has acquired a 151,564 s/f research and development building for $18.2 million. Located at 880 Technology Park Dr., the property brings Ciminelli’s Boston area portfolio to 10 buildings, totaling 830,000 s/f. This latest acquisition comes just...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 7 New, 5 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
nerej.com
City, EP Waterfront and Churchill & Banks break ground on East Point
East Providence, RI The City of East Providence, together with Churchill & Banks and its subsidiary Noble Development as well as the East Providence Waterfront Commission, broke ground on a new ambitious $120 million waterfront development. The site, known as the former home to Washburn Wire and the Ocean State...
nerej.com
Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units
East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
