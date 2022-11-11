Read full article on original website
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Mortgage holders lost massive amount of equity in the third quarter: report
U.S. mortgage holders saw a massive loss of equity in the third quarter, mortgage-lending software and analytics company Black Knight found. Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor Report, released Tuesday, said the total homeowner equity lost in the three-month period amounted to $1.3 trillion. It marked the "largest quarterly decline on record by dollar value and the largest since 2009 on a percentage basis," company data and analytics president Ben Graboske said in a statement.
The Lehman Brothers of Crypto: Here's how the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX compares to the collapse that sparked the Great Financial Crisis
"The primary use of crypto is speculation, and so its failure is unlikely to have broader repercussions," a law professor told Insider.
Mortgage Lenders Struggle to Stand Out as Demand Plummets and Rates Spike, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- What a difference a year makes. The U.S. mortgage industry has gone from record volume and profits in 2021 to a 22-year low in demand for new mortgages through the first half of 2022. 1 Along the way, J.D. Power finds that mortgage providers have struggled to differentiate themselves in the eyes of customers whose expectations of the experience are rising and competition for their business is even more intense. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study℠, released today, the average mortgage customer experience has become increasingly commoditized, with few lenders finding the right formula to build long-term trust and loyalty that truly stands out from the competition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005212/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Auto loan delinquencies rise as loan-accommodation programs end
With inflation cutting into the budgets of Americans, a growing percentage of people with auto loans are struggling to make their monthly payments. TransUnion, which tracks more than 81 million auto loans in the U.S., said Tuesday the percentage of loans that are at least 60 days delinquent hit 1.65% in the third quarter, the highest rate for 60-day delinquencies in more than a decade.
2 Real Estate Services Stocks to Avoid the Housing Market Pulls Back
Mortgage rates continue to soar amid consecutive federal rate hikes, while consumer confidence in the housing sector has vastly declined. Amid declining homebuyer demand, fundamentally weak real estate services stocks Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and Fathom Holdings (FTHM) could be best avoided. Keep reading…. Amid consecutive federal rate hikes, mortgage...
