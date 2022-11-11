TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- What a difference a year makes. The U.S. mortgage industry has gone from record volume and profits in 2021 to a 22-year low in demand for new mortgages through the first half of 2022. 1 Along the way, J.D. Power finds that mortgage providers have struggled to differentiate themselves in the eyes of customers whose expectations of the experience are rising and competition for their business is even more intense. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study℠, released today, the average mortgage customer experience has become increasingly commoditized, with few lenders finding the right formula to build long-term trust and loyalty that truly stands out from the competition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005212/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO