The Carolina Hurricanes took a tough 4-1 loss on the road against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Nov. 13. The Canes (9-5-1) showed up with some good peripheral stats, but one lone goal wasn’t going to get the job done against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. Despite outpacing the Avalanche (8-4-1) in several offensive categories, Carolina failed to capitalize on its chances.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO