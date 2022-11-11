Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Related
nerej.com
Freshman of MG Commercial brokers 33,000 s/f warehouse lease to Homans Associates
Warwick, RI Julie Freshman of MG Commercial Real Estate has brokered a long-term lease of 33,000 s/f of warehouse space at 275 West Natick Rd. to Homans Associates for the landlord, 275 West Natick Road, LLC. Freshman represented the tenant and worked directly with the landlord.
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
WBUR
East Boston substation gets a ‘tentative’ go-ahead to bypass state and local environmental permits
The state body in charge of approving energy projects looks poised to allow the utility Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining environmental permits it needs for a controversial substation in East Boston. In a draft decision released this week, the state’s Energy Facilities Siting Board says it recommends approval of...
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
ABC6.com
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
Maddi’s Cookery to close after four years in Worcester’s Canal District
Another Worcester Canal District restaurant will be closing this month. Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse announced on Instagram Sunday that the restaurant would be closing permanently next weekend. “It’s with a heavy heart that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be ceasing operations as of next weekend,” owner...
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
2 local contractors facing hefty fines after construction worker lost legs in Boston collapse
BOSTON — Two local contractors have been cited and are facing hefty fines after a construction worker lost his legs in a mezzanine collapse in Boston earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday. NorthStar Contracting Group Inc. and the project’s Boston-based general contractor, Suffolk Construction Inc.,...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
Occupational Health Safety
After Mezzanine Collapse in Boston, Two Contractors Face Citations and Proposed Penalties
The collapse caused one worker to lose their legs and two others to be injured. Two contractors are each facing citations following a mezzanine collapse that resulted in one worker losing their legs and two other workers being injured. According to a news release, workers were on a demolition and...
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
Massachusetts man sentenced for stealing $338K in VA, SSA benefits
The owner of an insurance company in Arlington was sentenced to prison for fraudulently receiving more than $380,000 in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips
A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
Comedian Kevin James spotted at Pasta Mani in Worcester Public Market
Comedian Kevin James stopped by Worcester Public Market Friday while he’s in town to perform stand-up at the Hanover Theatre. James visited Pasta Mani, the city’s first fully handmade pasta eatery. Chef Jay Midwood shared pictures of himself and James and James’s signature on a door on Facebook....
Comments / 0