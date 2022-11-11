Meghan Ryan Nemzer during Maryland women's soccer's 4-0 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 2, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) After a Purdue mishap in its own half, Ava Morales reacted quickly to get to the ball first and immediately drove toward the Boilermaker backline. After getting a yard of separation from the nearest defender, the freshman squeezed an effort toward the far post to score her second goal of the day and her early career.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO