Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
This ‘drunk version’ of Mendelssohn’s Wedding March is classical comedy gold
This genius organ parody of the most famous down-the-aisle tune is the funniest thing you could ever have the misfortune to hear on your special day. Mendelssohn’s famous wedding march is what every happy couple hopes to hear on the biggest day of their lives together. And on this hallowed occasion, the triumphant and happy music resonates perfectly.
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Watch: Metallica Plays Early ’80s Deep Cuts at Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records
Sunday night (Nov. 7), Metallica took to the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida to pay tribute to Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label in the early ’80s, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts. Among the rare tracks were “Fight Fire With Fire,” “For Whom The Bells Toll,” “Call of the Ktulu” and “No Remorse.”
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Don't miss these celebrity author talks at Miami Book Fair
Every year, I'm so focused on the Miami Book Fair's weekend street fair, featuring hundreds of authors, that I realize too late I've missed the more intimate events leading up to the weekend. Don't worry. I'm not going to let that happen to you!. Why it matters: The book fair...
Get Mesmerized By Elvis Presley’s Soothing Voice in “Unchained Melody”
“Unchained Melody” by Elvis Presley was originally written by Hy Zaret, while the melody was provided by Alex North. It was used as a theme song for the movie Unchained (1955), wherein the vocals were done by Todd Duncan. The song has been recorded several times, and the most prominent was the one recorded by the Righteous Brothers in 1965.
This $2,000 Collection of Wooden Dolls Will Sing to You Like a Choir
Just in time for gifting season, Teenage Engineering has released a product that’s perfect for the music lover in your life—cool, functional and extremely adorable. The company has designed a collection of wooden dolls that can sing on their own or combine to form a tabletop choir, as Gizmodo reported. The eight dolls were inspired by Teenage Engineering’s very first project, the original absolut choir, but come with some very 2022 features. Each doll is handcrafted from solid beech and polished with hard wax oil. Inside, you’ll find the speaker module, which has four hours of performance time and is removable as...
James announce new double album and orchestral 40th anniversary tour
James have announced details of a new album and 40th anniversary tour, both featuring an orchestra and gospel choir – see dates below and buy tickets here. The Manchester legends will release the as-yet-untitled new album next year, which will follow 2021’s ‘All The Colours Of You’ and feature reworkings of the band’s biggest hits as well as rarities and one brand new song.
Lizzo and Kane Brown among artists covering Christmas classics for Amazon Music
Amazon Music announced yesterday (November 10) that a selection of artists including Lizzo, Maisie Peters, Kane Brown and Sam Ryder will be releasing covers of classic Christmas songs exclusively onto the streaming service throughout the festive season. Lizzo will be covering Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Someday At Christmas’, while Brown will be...
Rock music has had sympathy for God as well as the devil – Kennedy Center honoree Amy Grant is just one big star who’s walked the line between ‘Christian’ and ‘secular’ music
After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set to receive one of American music’s biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors. Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop, won’t be the first honoree whose music is infused with religion. The 2022 honorees alone include Gladys Knight, who converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and U2, whose lead singer, Bono, is known for his longtime faith. But Grant is the first to come from the world of CCM: contemporary Christian music. As a religion scholar who...
Hollywood Correspondent, Antoinette Love Ransom’s Review of the Jeff Beck,and Johnny Depp Performance at the Orpheum Theatre
You might as well say downtown Los Angeles resembled a scene out of a John Waters film. It could easily be called, “Cry Baby 2” for the baby boomer generation. Outside the Orpheum Theatre, hundreds of fans lined up on the sidewalks eager to see the collaborative performance of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp. The historic Orpheum Theatre was the perfect venue for this genre of talent. The theatrehas been around since 1926, and has a Renaissance-Baroque aesthetic with an architectural style dating back to the 1830’s.
