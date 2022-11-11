ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland women’s soccer looks to build on coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer’s inaugural season

Meghan Ryan Nemzer during Maryland women's soccer's 4-0 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 2, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) After a Purdue mishap in its own half, Ava Morales reacted quickly to get to the ball first and immediately drove toward the Boilermaker backline. After getting a yard of separation from the nearest defender, the freshman squeezed an effort toward the far post to score her second goal of the day and her early career.
Maryland volleyball’s late-season skid continues with 3-0 loss to No. 3 Wisconsin

Sam Csire serves the ball during Maryland volleyball’s 3-1 loss to Penn State on Oct. 21, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Just after she muscled her eighth kill of the match past the arms of Rainelle Jones and Gem Grimshaw, Wisconsin’s Danielle Hart spun around to greet her fired-up teammates as an awakened UW Field House crowd showered its home team in applause.
Maryland women’s basketball survives scare against Fordham, 83-76

Diamond Miller shoots a free throw during Maryland women’s basketball’s win over George Mason on Nov. 7, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) With No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball tied with Fordham at 59-59, Diamond Miller rushed into position to receive a pass from Elisa Pinzan as the clock ticked down in the third quarter.
Maryland football throttled by No. 14 Penn State, 30-0

Taulia Tagovailoa takes a sack during Maryland football's 30-0 loss to Penn State on Nov. 12, 2022 (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback). Games between Penn State and Maryland football aren’t rivalries, head coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday. The Terps couldn’t yet claim their cross-border foes as nemeses without reducing the long-standing...
Maryland wrestling’s Kal Miller wins finals of Tiger Style Invite

Kal Miller grasps his opponent during Maryland wrestling's 29-10 win over American on Nov. 5, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Jaxon Smith wrestled a combined five minutes and 53 seconds in two bouts. That was all it took to advance to the 197-pound final at the Tiger Style Invite. A step...
