Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
A+ Athlete: Nick Bullard, Gunter
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Nick Bullard of Gunter High School. Nick is currently ranked fifth in his class with a GPA of 4.437 and has an ACT score of 33. Nick is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a recipient of the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. All while also serving as a volunteer for the local special Olympics and food drives.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Season of resurgence ends with loss to McKinney
Five straight wins, four touchdowns, three scorers, two halves and one team – the Cowboys came to play – but alas the only numbers that mattered was a 44-26 victory by McKinney over Coppell on Friday at Buddy Echols Field in the Class 6A Division II Region I bi-district playoffs.
Engagement ring lost in Texas tornado recovered by local college softball team
Following a tornado in Lamar County Friday night, a local college softball team helped find an engagement ring that a Texas man bought for his girlfriend that he thought had been lost in the debris. KXAS's Katy Blakey reports.Nov. 12, 2022.
KTEN.com
Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
KXII.com
First QuikTrip opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison drivers now have a new spot to gas up. The QuikTrip gas station off US-75 on FM-120 opened Thursday, located next to McDonald’s. It’s the first QT for Denison and the third for Grayson County. There are two QTs in Sherman.
KXII.com
Durant Veterans Day Parade celebration
Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - The chants of kids from Rock Creek schools shouting USA were heard all throughout downtown in Durant Veterans Day Parade. First responders, veterans, cheerleaders, and Durant’s marching band were all present to celebrate and honor all those who served and sacrificed their lives for this country.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details. The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart. “There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
KXII.com
Ardmore man accused of stalking woman
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of stalking a woman. According to court documents, Jericho Wilks has been harassing a woman, coming to her work and her home, where he pushed the air conditioner through the window. Court documents go on to say Wilks was excessively texting...
fox4news.com
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
richardsontoday.com
NTMWD Celebrates Completion Of Construction and Dedicates Bois d’arc Lake
The first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years officially opened Oct. 14 as part of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s supply system, which serves Richardson. The 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake is located northeast of the city of Bonham in Fannin County and began collecting water in April last year.
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
KXII.com
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021. The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons...
KXII.com
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
KXII.com
Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
Comments / 0