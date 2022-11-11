Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Festival of Trees Silver Anniversary Continues Through Wednesday
The Silver Anniversary Festival of Trees began Saturday, November 12th and continues at the David S Palmer Arena. One familiar voice who has been there all the way through, except for when he’s teaching at Danville High School, is emcee Brian Schroeder. AUDIO: This is an early start to...
Herald & Review
On Biz: TKG prepares to close, One Twisted Sister closing, Bella and Ro opens
The downtown Decatur store Bella and Ro Boutique, located at 151 N. Water St., is sticking with the classics. “That’s what I was trying to go with,” said owner Tinamarie Deetz. “That mid-century, Bohemian, 60’s, 70’s vibe when you walk in.”. Although the products are...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
WCIA
22nd Annual Parade of Lights announces Grand Marshal
The Champaign Center Partnership is delighted to announce Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, as the grand marshal for the 22nd annual Parade of Lights!. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign...
fordcountychronicle.com
Candy Cane Square on hiatus, but Santa mailboxes returning
PAXTON — The annual Candy Cane Square event in a neighborhood on Paxton’s northwest side is taking a holiday vacation, of sorts, as there will be no event this year, organizer Amy Swan said. Still, there will be plenty of chances for local kids to find Santa Claus...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
WCIA
Twitty & Lynn coming to Fischer Theatre
Before taking The Fischer Theatre stage in Danville, Tayla Lynn shares what people will experience at the show. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have seen great success with their Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; going into their second year together, the duo already has at least two dozen tour dates set throughout much of North America and Canada.
WAND TV
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
Lynn, Twitty’s grandchildren to perform in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The grandchildren of two country music legends will be performing in Danville on Friday night. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, have been touring together to sold out shows for six years. They said their performance is a heartfelt tribute to show their […]
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
MyWabashValley.com
Twin Lakes Pet Resort – A home away from home for your pets
(GOOD DAY LIVE) — When you have to travel, you can’t always take your pets with you. Julie Henricks visits a local pet resort in Paris, IL and talks to the owner Dee Bergin about a home away from home- for your pets. This facility has a doggie...
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story will encourage you to donate. Tammy Williams’ […]
WCIA
Progress being made on future home of Champaign County Humane Society
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Humane Society is back to share details on the progress of their new building and when they’ll be moving. In an effort to place as many of our animals as possible into homes before the holidays, CCHS will be having not one, but TWO adoption events in November and December!
newschannel20.com
How to save on your heating bill this winter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As heating costs rise this season, there are several ways to save money on your monthly bill. Fox Illinois spoke with heating and electric experts on how to keep your home warm, and your bill low. "Just making sure that you have the heating system...
WCIA
The Survivor Resource Center’s NoMore Campaign
We, in the Violence Prevention Department, are focused to ending Sexual Violence. We work with all community members to provide education and awareness. We build on efforts for community mobilization and coalition building with our Violence Prevention Task Force and community support. We are here to support efforts in decreasing all known areas of violence in our communities.
New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
wglt.org
In lawsuit, State Farm accuses Amazon of patent infringement over smart speaker tool for seniors
Bloomington-Normal’s second-largest employer, Rivian, considers Amazon one of its most important investors and customers. Bloomington-Normal’s No. 1 largest employer, State Farm, says Amazon is a thief. State Farm has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Amazon of willfully infringing on its patent for a smart speaker tool aimed at...
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
Comments / 0