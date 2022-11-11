Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Tuten, Cooke lead North Carolina A&T to seventh straight win
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns, Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 20-10 on Saturday. Tuten’s 2-yard run gave the Aggies’ their first lead, 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter. He also had an...
live5news.com
Cougars Ink Top Mid-Major Recruiting Class in the Country
CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston head men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey has announced his 2023 signing class. The class, consisting of three highly touted recruits, ranks 40th in the country by 247sports - the highest ranked mid-major recruiting class in the country. “Make no mistake, this an elite...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting downtown traffic Sunday night. The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked. They first tweeted about the crash at 6:14 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit over removal of John C. Calhoun Statue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The group that owns Marion Square in downtown Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the city, Charleston City Council and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson over the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue that once stood in the square. The lawsuit brought forward by...
live5news.com
Honor Overdue: The 100-year journey to Sgt. Loyd’s Purple Heart
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - General George Washington established the Purple Heart Award to honor those wounded in battle. However, there are some service members who fought valiantly in World War I who have not received their just due more than 100 years later. Until recently, Sgt. Perry Loyd was one...
live5news.com
‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
live5news.com
Progress made on Glenn McConnell Parkway, other West Ashley roads
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston released an update about the ongoing Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project. People who drive along Glenn McConnell Parkway have probably noticed a lot of orange traffic barrels and construction since earlier this year. The City of Charleston says this project is...
live5news.com
Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
live5news.com
Hundreds gather for annual N. Charleston Veterans Day celebration
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Veterans across all military branches gathered in North Charleston for the city’s 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony featured Veterans as young as 25 to as old as 102, but all of them were happy they were able to gather with other Veterans and share stories of their time in the service.
live5news.com
Community recognizes Veterans in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek community gathered to honor Veterans Friday. Newly reelected Mayor Greg Habib was present at the ceremony honoring all veterans in the city who have stood and fought for this country. Col. J. Laurence Hutto Jr. spoke at the event and said this...
live5news.com
Reelected Hanahan mayor talks past, present and future of city
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - After being reelected for another term on Tuesday, Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater is already preparing for the next four years. In this year’s election, no opponents ran against Rainwater, which she says was a relief to not sit on the edge of her seat and worry about winning or not.
live5news.com
Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
live5news.com
Law firm’s donation furthers library food program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library’s Kids Café is a federally funded after-school program that provides snacks and meals for kids. Library officials say their James Island location no longer meets the requirements for this program due to changing demographic data and eligibility requirements. The...
live5news.com
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of Charleston Co. School Board seats
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moms for Liberty-backed candidates are expected to take over the Charleston County School Board. When the new board is sworn in next week, at least five of the nine candidates will have come from the Moms for Liberty slate. Tara Wood is the chair of the...
live5news.com
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
live5news.com
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police want help in naming new therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department wants you to help choose the name of a Goldendoodle puppy that will serve as a therapy dog. But the agency is asking for the public’s help in naming him. A post on the department’s Facebook page states they...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in Oct. burglary of Bluffton home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 21-year-old man was arrested in reference to an October burglary in Bluffton. Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested at his home just after 8 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and petit larceny, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
live5news.com
Identification project aims to locate more stolen trailers
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are working to help people who own trailers protect their property from thieves. Several agencies hosted the Trailer Identification Project Saturday at the Exchange Park in Ladson. At the event, residents could get a free number stamped onto their trailers. By having...
live5news.com
Food bank, automotive group donating Thanksgiving meals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Those meals will go to veterans and schools across the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry Foodbank and Hendrick Automotive are coming together for their annual donation presentation and meal-packing event. Brenda Shaw, the...
Comments / 0