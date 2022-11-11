ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

Cordes TFSC Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Event Held Recently

In October, the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center provided two lunch-and-learn opportunities for over 70 faculty members that are classified as non-tenure track. These faculty normally have a teaching focused mission. Jacquelyn Mosley, professor in the Human Development and Family Science Program, was assisted by Carole Shook, teaching assistant...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Libraries to Offer More Resources Than Ever After Renovation

Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project will commence in January 2023. Levels 1 and 2 will be updated to include a café and robust technology offerings. Special Collections will gain an additional 3,000 square feet of space for storing materials on site, and some collections in circulation will be moved to more prominent locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

MCAT Coaching and Tutoring Program Now Accepting Participants

Thinking about medical school but not sure how to keep your preparations on track? The Liebolt Premedical Program has partnered with the Student Success Center, the Medical Humanities Program and the Honors College to provide an MCAT coaching program to support students in their goal to gain admission to medical school. The program will begin in January 2023 and will include two to three full-length practice MCAT exams, weekly check-ins and tutoring as needed. The program is free of charge.
University of Arkansas

Register Today for Multicultural Graduation Ceremony

Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).
University of Arkansas

Industrial Engineering Faculty and Students Recognized at International Conference

The Department of Industrial Engineering was well represented at the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. INFORMS meetings and conferences provide the ultimate learning and networking events for operations research and analytics professionals and students — opportunities to exchange information, ideas and perspectives with colleagues from around the world.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Arkansas

U of A Scholars at Risk Committee to Host Saladdin Ahmed as 2022 Guest Lecturer

The U of A Scholars at Risk committee is pleased to announce the 2022 Scholars at Risk Endowed Lecture, "Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism: Marginalized Voices and Dissent," by Saladdin Ahmed, a visiting assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Union College in Schenectady, New York, and the author of Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism (2022).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Walker Gives October 2022 Cordes Chair Presentation

Heather Walker, a teaching assistant professor and associate head of the Ralph Martin Department of Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering, was recognized as the October 2022 Cordes Chair. The Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center invites six outstanding faculty members each academic year to serve as Wally...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Test Your Knowledge at International Trivia Night

Join the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the International Culture Team to test your knowledge of trivia around the world! Food, prizes and goodie bags will be given at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Holcombe Living Room, so mark your calendars for our night of fun!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Fort Smith Teacher Pay Bonus Coming Next Month

Fort Smith teachers will receive a bonus in mid-December. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the announcement plus new jobs coming to the region. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Big Paws of the Ozarks to expand dog training services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Big Paws of the Ozarks (BPOZ), a foster-based dog rescue, announces the upcoming expansion of Big Paws Academy’s dog training services available in Northwest Arkansas. The Big Paws Academy training service will be accessible for any dog of any size and is not exclusively available...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

