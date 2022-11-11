Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
University of Arkansas
Cordes TFSC Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Event Held Recently
In October, the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center provided two lunch-and-learn opportunities for over 70 faculty members that are classified as non-tenure track. These faculty normally have a teaching focused mission. Jacquelyn Mosley, professor in the Human Development and Family Science Program, was assisted by Carole Shook, teaching assistant...
University of Arkansas
Libraries to Offer More Resources Than Ever After Renovation
Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project will commence in January 2023. Levels 1 and 2 will be updated to include a café and robust technology offerings. Special Collections will gain an additional 3,000 square feet of space for storing materials on site, and some collections in circulation will be moved to more prominent locations.
University of Arkansas
MCAT Coaching and Tutoring Program Now Accepting Participants
Thinking about medical school but not sure how to keep your preparations on track? The Liebolt Premedical Program has partnered with the Student Success Center, the Medical Humanities Program and the Honors College to provide an MCAT coaching program to support students in their goal to gain admission to medical school. The program will begin in January 2023 and will include two to three full-length practice MCAT exams, weekly check-ins and tutoring as needed. The program is free of charge.
University of Arkansas
Register Today for Multicultural Graduation Ceremony
Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).
University of Arkansas
Industrial Engineering Faculty and Students Recognized at International Conference
The Department of Industrial Engineering was well represented at the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. INFORMS meetings and conferences provide the ultimate learning and networking events for operations research and analytics professionals and students — opportunities to exchange information, ideas and perspectives with colleagues from around the world.
University of Arkansas
Master of Science in Operations Management Faculty to Release Podcast on Entrepreneurship
Have you ever considered starting your own business? Join father and son podcasters Rich and Garrett Ham at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the new podcast series, Learn It. Use It., to hear discussions about the latest trends, topics and challenges in the operations management and engineering management fields.
University of Arkansas
Honors College and Humanities Center Host Book Zoom for Associate Professor Erika Alemanara
The Honors College and U of A Humanities Center will host a Book Zoom at 6 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 14, with associate professor Erika Almenara of the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures. The forum will celebrate the publication of Almenara's The Language of the In-Between: Travestis, Post-Hegemony,...
University of Arkansas
U of A Scholars at Risk Committee to Host Saladdin Ahmed as 2022 Guest Lecturer
The U of A Scholars at Risk committee is pleased to announce the 2022 Scholars at Risk Endowed Lecture, "Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism: Marginalized Voices and Dissent," by Saladdin Ahmed, a visiting assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Union College in Schenectady, New York, and the author of Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism (2022).
University of Arkansas
Conference Focuses on Harnessing Analytical Instruments to Improve Food Flavor, Quality
Instrumental analysis is an essential tool for quality control and research and development in food and beverage applications, said Scott Lafontaine, assistant professor in food chemistry with the U of A System. Speakers representing academic research and industry will present a variety of topics on the introduction and application of...
University of Arkansas
Walker Gives October 2022 Cordes Chair Presentation
Heather Walker, a teaching assistant professor and associate head of the Ralph Martin Department of Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering, was recognized as the October 2022 Cordes Chair. The Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center invites six outstanding faculty members each academic year to serve as Wally...
Free holiday meal baskets for NWA families
Blessing Baskets Food Distribution are boxes put together by Cross Church volunteers. Cross Church estimates they will give food away to 2,000 families who are food insecure for the Thanksgiving holiday.
University of Arkansas
Test Your Knowledge at International Trivia Night
Join the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the International Culture Team to test your knowledge of trivia around the world! Food, prizes and goodie bags will be given at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Holcombe Living Room, so mark your calendars for our night of fun!
kuaf.com
Fort Smith Teacher Pay Bonus Coming Next Month
Fort Smith teachers will receive a bonus in mid-December. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the announcement plus new jobs coming to the region. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
nwahomepage.com
Big Paws of the Ozarks to expand dog training services
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Big Paws of the Ozarks (BPOZ), a foster-based dog rescue, announces the upcoming expansion of Big Paws Academy’s dog training services available in Northwest Arkansas. The Big Paws Academy training service will be accessible for any dog of any size and is not exclusively available...
uatrav.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: Thrift boutique brings hope, beauty, inspiration to women in NWA
Upon entering Beautiful Lives Boutique, shoppers begin an immersive experience. Employees present customers with friendliness, support and free water or coffee all while showcasing their carefully curated displays of new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories for every season and occasion. Beyond giving shoppers supplements for their closets, Beautiful...
Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club receives $20,000 donation from AT&T Foundation
The Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club gets a $20,000 donation from the AT&T Foundation.
Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High School
The Fearless Friday team of the week is the Harrison Goblins.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
kuaf.com
Real Construction Laborer Wages Decrease in the Fayetteville-Rogers-Springdale Area
Real construction laborers in the Fayetteville-Rogers-Springdale area lowered nearly 5% from 2019-2021, according to a report from Construction Coverage. Although Northwest Arkansas is expanding with housing divisions and new buildings, other factors impact construction laborer wages. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope...
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
