Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).

6 HOURS AGO