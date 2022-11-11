ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Arkansas

Register Today for Multicultural Graduation Ceremony

Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).
University of Arkansas

Cordes TFSC Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Event Held Recently

In October, the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center provided two lunch-and-learn opportunities for over 70 faculty members that are classified as non-tenure track. These faculty normally have a teaching focused mission. Jacquelyn Mosley, professor in the Human Development and Family Science Program, was assisted by Carole Shook, teaching assistant...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Campus Leaders Celebrate Faculty Earning 'Inclusive and Supportive Learning' Credential

Leaders from across campus recently celebrated multiple U of A faculty members for completing the Association of Colleges and University Educator's (ACUE) micro-credential "Creating an Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment" this fall. Faculty from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering and the Sam M. Walton...
University of Arkansas

Industrial Engineering Faculty and Students Recognized at International Conference

The Department of Industrial Engineering was well represented at the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. INFORMS meetings and conferences provide the ultimate learning and networking events for operations research and analytics professionals and students — opportunities to exchange information, ideas and perspectives with colleagues from around the world.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Arkansas

Libraries to Offer More Resources Than Ever After Renovation

Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project will commence in January 2023. Levels 1 and 2 will be updated to include a café and robust technology offerings. Special Collections will gain an additional 3,000 square feet of space for storing materials on site, and some collections in circulation will be moved to more prominent locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

Fort Smith Teacher Pay Bonus Coming Next Month

Fort Smith teachers will receive a bonus in mid-December. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the announcement plus new jobs coming to the region. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
University of Arkansas

Discussion of Muhammad: Successor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham

The Muslim Students Association invites all students at the U of A to attend our event discussing Islam in relation to its Abrahamic peers. This event, "Muhammad: Sucessor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham," will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Hillside Auditorium room 206, and will be followed by free dinner from Tangiers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Cakes In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Bakeries are the foundation that make life fun to enjoy, and nothing is better than a fresh baked cake. Whether you enjoy chocolate cake, white chocolate or German chocolate, there are so many cake choices available. Then you have the individual bakers who create their own special styles of cake that take the flavor to a whole new level.
FORT SMITH, AR
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas

Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy