This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pie, other key events helped create the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education
The answer to a question in 2013 over bourbon pecan pie at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith helped plant an idea. It would be one of five parts of what Kyle Parker calls a “wonderful, perfect storm” that created the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). Parker,...
University of Arkansas
Honors College and Humanities Center Host Book Zoom for Associate Professor Erika Alemanara
The Honors College and U of A Humanities Center will host a Book Zoom at 6 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 14, with associate professor Erika Almenara of the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures. The forum will celebrate the publication of Almenara's The Language of the In-Between: Travestis, Post-Hegemony,...
University of Arkansas
Register Today for Multicultural Graduation Ceremony
Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).
University of Arkansas
Cordes TFSC Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Event Held Recently
In October, the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center provided two lunch-and-learn opportunities for over 70 faculty members that are classified as non-tenure track. These faculty normally have a teaching focused mission. Jacquelyn Mosley, professor in the Human Development and Family Science Program, was assisted by Carole Shook, teaching assistant...
University of Arkansas
Campus Leaders Celebrate Faculty Earning 'Inclusive and Supportive Learning' Credential
Leaders from across campus recently celebrated multiple U of A faculty members for completing the Association of Colleges and University Educator's (ACUE) micro-credential "Creating an Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment" this fall. Faculty from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering and the Sam M. Walton...
University of Arkansas
Industrial Engineering Faculty and Students Recognized at International Conference
The Department of Industrial Engineering was well represented at the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. INFORMS meetings and conferences provide the ultimate learning and networking events for operations research and analytics professionals and students — opportunities to exchange information, ideas and perspectives with colleagues from around the world.
University of Arkansas
Conference Focuses on Harnessing Analytical Instruments to Improve Food Flavor, Quality
Instrumental analysis is an essential tool for quality control and research and development in food and beverage applications, said Scott Lafontaine, assistant professor in food chemistry with the U of A System. Speakers representing academic research and industry will present a variety of topics on the introduction and application of...
University of Arkansas
Master of Science in Operations Management Faculty to Release Podcast on Entrepreneurship
Have you ever considered starting your own business? Join father and son podcasters Rich and Garrett Ham at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the new podcast series, Learn It. Use It., to hear discussions about the latest trends, topics and challenges in the operations management and engineering management fields.
University of Arkansas
Libraries to Offer More Resources Than Ever After Renovation
Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project will commence in January 2023. Levels 1 and 2 will be updated to include a café and robust technology offerings. Special Collections will gain an additional 3,000 square feet of space for storing materials on site, and some collections in circulation will be moved to more prominent locations.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Free holiday meal baskets for NWA families
Blessing Baskets Food Distribution are boxes put together by Cross Church volunteers. Cross Church estimates they will give food away to 2,000 families who are food insecure for the Thanksgiving holiday.
kuaf.com
Fort Smith Teacher Pay Bonus Coming Next Month
Fort Smith teachers will receive a bonus in mid-December. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the announcement plus new jobs coming to the region. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High School
The Fearless Friday team of the week is the Harrison Goblins.
Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club receives $20,000 donation from AT&T Foundation
The Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club gets a $20,000 donation from the AT&T Foundation.
University of Arkansas
Discussion of Muhammad: Successor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham
The Muslim Students Association invites all students at the U of A to attend our event discussing Islam in relation to its Abrahamic peers. This event, "Muhammad: Sucessor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham," will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Hillside Auditorium room 206, and will be followed by free dinner from Tangiers.
Who Has The Best Cakes In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Bakeries are the foundation that make life fun to enjoy, and nothing is better than a fresh baked cake. Whether you enjoy chocolate cake, white chocolate or German chocolate, there are so many cake choices available. Then you have the individual bakers who create their own special styles of cake that take the flavor to a whole new level.
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas
Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
