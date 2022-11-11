Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
TCU Escapes Texas With Crucial Win, Earns Big 12 Title Game Berth
View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 TCU escaped a defensive struggle with No. 18 Texas 17–10 on Saturday night in Austin to clinch a trip to the Big 12 title game next month and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Behind a suffocating defensive...
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. "The girl at the pharmacy told me they...
