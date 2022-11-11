ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

Industrial Engineering Faculty and Students Recognized at International Conference

The Department of Industrial Engineering was well represented at the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. INFORMS meetings and conferences provide the ultimate learning and networking events for operations research and analytics professionals and students — opportunities to exchange information, ideas and perspectives with colleagues from around the world.
University of Arkansas

Campus Leaders Celebrate Faculty Earning 'Inclusive and Supportive Learning' Credential

Leaders from across campus recently celebrated multiple U of A faculty members for completing the Association of Colleges and University Educator's (ACUE) micro-credential "Creating an Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment" this fall. Faculty from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering and the Sam M. Walton...
University of Arkansas

MCAT Coaching and Tutoring Program Now Accepting Participants

Thinking about medical school but not sure how to keep your preparations on track? The Liebolt Premedical Program has partnered with the Student Success Center, the Medical Humanities Program and the Honors College to provide an MCAT coaching program to support students in their goal to gain admission to medical school. The program will begin in January 2023 and will include two to three full-length practice MCAT exams, weekly check-ins and tutoring as needed. The program is free of charge.
University of Arkansas

Cordes TFSC Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Event Held Recently

In October, the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center provided two lunch-and-learn opportunities for over 70 faculty members that are classified as non-tenure track. These faculty normally have a teaching focused mission. Jacquelyn Mosley, professor in the Human Development and Family Science Program, was assisted by Carole Shook, teaching assistant...
University of Arkansas

Register Today for Multicultural Graduation Ceremony

Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).
University of Arkansas

Libraries to Offer More Resources Than Ever After Renovation

Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project will commence in January 2023. Levels 1 and 2 will be updated to include a café and robust technology offerings. Special Collections will gain an additional 3,000 square feet of space for storing materials on site, and some collections in circulation will be moved to more prominent locations.
University of Arkansas

Dobrzykowski Promoted to Director of Walton College Healthcare Initiatives

David Dobrzykowski, an associate professor in the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management in the Sam M. Walton College of Business of the University of Arkansas, has been named the director of Walton College Healthcare Initiatives. “Healthcare transformation is becoming a major focus throughout the world, and it...
14 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Arkansas

We could earn a fee from affiliate hyperlinks () Culturally wealthy and endowed with plentiful pure sources, Arkansas presents a mix of historic and outside sights. Scorching Springs Nationwide Park has an extended historical past virtually as steamy because the water that fills its bathhouses, and guests to the Crystal Bridges Museum can not help however discover the luxurious Ozark landscapes that encompass the 5 many years of American artwork.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 11, 2022: Region should bid for new state prison

The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Interform and Crystal Bridges Collaborate for Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A big night for fashion was held in Northwest Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 12 night. The non-profit organization Interform and Crystal Bridges partnered to host the NWA Fashion campaign as the "Model Citizen". This was a one-day event, that started with educational panels on Saturday afternoon talking...
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
